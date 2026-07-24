Malaysia exploring surprise F1 return with Bahrain plan in doubt

Malaysia could make a surprise return to the F1 calendar this year.

Malaysia last hosted F1 in 2017
Malaysia last hosted F1 in 2017

The Malaysian Grand Prix could make a surprise return to the Formula 1 calendar later this season if planned Middle Eastern races cannot go ahead. 

Doubts have been cast about whether F1’s planned races in the Middle East, including the season-ending Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, will be able to go ahead amid the ongoing conflict in the region. 

The US-Israeli war on Iran has also thrown F1’s plan to reinstate the Bahrain Grand Prix up in the air. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds, both originally scheduled for April, were cancelled due to the conflict. 

Verstappen won the last F1 race held at Sepang
Verstappen won the last F1 race held at Sepang

F1 is hoping to restore Bahrain to the calendar in the current gap that exists between the Baku and Singapore rounds on 4 October, a move that would create an additional triple-header. 

With the war ongoing, there is increasing doubts over whether that will be possible. Other venues have subsequently thrown their hat into the ring as a possible back-up solution for F1. 

Malaysia is now investigating the possibility of making the Sepang International Circuit, which last hosted an F1 race in 2017, available. 

In a statement released on Friday, Malaysia’s youth and sports minister, Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, said the government had received “initial information on the possibility of organising an F1 race at the Sepang International Circuit to replace the Bahrain Grand Prix,” in a statement released on Friday. 

"In this regard, discussions and research by KBS are currently underway,” the statement continued. 

“KBS remains committed to its mission to continue supporting the development of national sports, including motorsports. Any further developments will be announced once they are finalised.”

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali
F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali

F1 is yet to publicly acknowledge Malaysia’s offer, however Crash.net understands it is one option that could be evaluated if needed. 

Portimao, Imola, and Istanbul have also been mooted as possible stand-ins. 

F1 president Stefano Domenicali recently revealed that for the Bahrain to restored, a decision would need to be made before the summer break, which begins following this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix on 26 July. 

A decision could be speed up by an update on the World Endurance Championship’s planned races in the Middle East, which are expected to be cancelled in this weekend’s latest FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) meeting. 

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Malaysia exploring surprise F1 return with Bahrain plan in doubt
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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