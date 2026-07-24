A very strong day at the office for Ferrari.
F1 Hungary LIVE: Reaction after Ferrari dominate on Friday
Live coverage of Friday at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Aston Martin bring 16 updates to Hungary
- Stroll stops after suspension failure
- Leclerc fastest in FP1
The tenth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
A modern classic, the Hungaroring is often described as Monaco without the walls, due to its tight and twisty nature.
As the championship reaches the summer shutdown, all eyes are on Aston Martin, with the team bringing a significant 16-part upgrade, which is hoped to at least allow the team to race with fellow backmarker teams.
McLaren brings its 'Macarena' wing to trial for the first time after electing not to run the device in Austria, while Ferrari has brought an updated version of its own device.
Mercedes will hope to find answers regarding its power unit, after multiple drivers, including George Russell and Oscar Piastri, were less than complimentary about the energy deployment and self-learning systems across the Belgium weekend.
2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Friday schedule
FP1 12:30pm BST - 1:30pm BST
FP2: 4:00pm BST - 5:00pm BST
2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lewis Hamilton topped second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, leading Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to a one-two result.
Ferrari proved to be the fastest team on Friday in Hungary, managing to navigate the tricky conditions to lead the way on Friday.
Lewis Hamilton leads Ferrari 1-2 in second Hungary F1 practice as Franco Colapinto crashes
Lewis Hamilton beat Ferrari Formula 1 team-mate to the fastest time in second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who is the most successful F1 driver at the Hungaroring with eight victories and nine pole positions, was 0.148 seconds quicker than Leclerc as Ferrari appeared to be in a league of its own during Friday practice.
FP2 ends, and Hamilton is the fastest driver of the session. The full top 10 is:
- Hamilton
- Leclerc
- Norris
- Verstappen
- Russell
- Hadjar
- Lawson
- Piastri
- Hulkenberg
- Lindblad
Drivers are following through the middle sector, getting used to the feeling of following in the dirty air.
With two minutes remaining, Russell has returned to the pits.
We've had a few on-track overtakes in this session, and Verstappen is the latest to make a move, passing Hamilton into Turn 1. That will have been a little less polite should the move have been attempted on Sunday.
Perez has completed 18 laps so far. Of those still running, only Hadjar has completed less mileage.
Unless something silly happens, Ferrari is guaranteed a one-two result to end Friday in Hungary. To mark this out as a strong start would be an understatement!
Antonelli attempts a quali sim for a third time and locks up into Turn 3. He's in P13, and will need to turn to long runs now, rather than attempt a fourth hot lap.
Verstappen reports that he may have hit some debris, and we can see the carbon fibre on the track. It's on the start line, but isn't a huge piece.
Ferrari has so far been the team to beat this weekend, and those quali sims show the same picture. Leclerc puts in a 1m18.877s, with Hamilton 0.037s back. Norris is third, with Verstappen fourth, 0.544s back.
Mercedes has a significant amount of work to do, with Russell in fifth place but 0.785s back.
Looking to Aston Martin, and Alonso is in P19. 2.845s back. Had Colapinto set a time, the Spaniard would likely be second slowest, only ahead of Perez.
Antonelli loses the rear of his Mercedes at the Turn 6-7 chicane, and that's his latest effort over. With two hot laps ended early on those tyres, any further effort will not be representative.
The witness marks show how Colapinto ended up where he did.
FP2 resume, with the field heading out on soft tyres - used in a lot of cases - to try again for a quali simulation.
On a qualifying simulation, Colapinto lost the rear of his Alpine at the final corner and backed into the wall. The rear wing is off, but the rear crash structure will likley have taken the brunt of that.
However, a red flag is shown as Colapinto crashes at the final corner.
Soft tyres have been fitted now and here come the qualifying simulations before we switch to long run pace. This will be a decent indication of what will come tomorrow.
20 minutes into the session, the top 10 is:
- Hamilton
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Russell
- Antonelli
- Piastri
- Norris
- Hulkenberg
- Lawson
- Lindblad
Lawrence Stroll has been in the Aston Martin garage and has looked at his son's car, which will remain in the garage.
"We'll find out later. We don't have the information at the moment." - Aston Martin is unsure that Stroll will be able to complete the weekend.
Antonelli is now complaining about rear locking. He missed FP1 to allow rookie Vesti the session. Mercedes offer to drop some aero balance from the front to fix the issue, but the championship leader wasn't too keen on that solution. He remains out on the track and is sixth-fastest so far.
In 21st, Hadjar has a huge lock-up into Turn 1. It might be wise to leave a tenth or two on the track there just to protect the tyres.
Hamilton lowers the marker to a 1m19.648s. Verstappen is again right up there in P3, and McLaren look strong with both drivers in the top 5. Mercedes, however, aren't finding things so easy quite yet.
The wind is causing havoc out there, with Piastri swinging miles wide at the top of the hill and Leclerc locking up into Turn 1.
Speaking of Stroll. Aston Martin has confirmed: "Unfortunately, Lance will not participate in FP2. There has not been enough time to repair the damage from FP1."