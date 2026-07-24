F1 Hungary LIVE: Reaction after Ferrari dominate on Friday

KEY MOMENTS

Aston Martin bring 16 updates to Hungary

Stroll stops after suspension failure

Leclerc fastest in FP1

The tenth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A modern classic, the Hungaroring is often described as Monaco without the walls, due to its tight and twisty nature.

As the championship reaches the summer shutdown, all eyes are on Aston Martin, with the team bringing a significant 16-part upgrade, which is hoped to at least allow the team to race with fellow backmarker teams.

McLaren brings its 'Macarena' wing to trial for the first time after electing not to run the device in Austria, while Ferrari has brought an updated version of its own device.

Mercedes will hope to find answers regarding its power unit, after multiple drivers, including George Russell and Oscar Piastri, were less than complimentary about the energy deployment and self-learning systems across the Belgium weekend.

2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Friday schedule

FP1 12:30pm BST - 1:30pm BST

FP2: 4:00pm BST - 5:00pm BST