F1 Monaco GP red-flagged in wake of Charles Leclerc crash over track break-up

The Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix has been red-flagged due to track break up at the final corner.

The 78-lap race was suspended on lap 68 shortly after Charles Leclerc crashed at Turn 19.

Leclerc's accident happened at a restart following a crash for Aston Martin's Lance Stroll at the same corner, which saw the safety car deployed.

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F1's governing body the FIA said the red-flag suspension is so that an "inspection of track break-up at Turn 19" can take place.

The race director is currently inspecting the tarmac, which appears to have broken up.

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Speaking about the track break up during Sky Sports F1's coverage, Martin Brundle said: "That's a tricky one. They can clean it up and tell the drivers to be careful.

"This is highly unusual to say the least. This is touch and go looking at a critical turn in point."

Sky Sports F1 analyst Anthony Davidson said: “I first thought they were marbles at the side of the track, but I don’t think it is.

“I think this is the actual pieces of tarmac that have broken up and are laying on the side of the track.

"I thought it was too much of a coincidence, and it absolutely was."

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Stroll did not suspect that the damage to the track was to blame for his accident.

“For me, I don’t think it was the damage [to the track]," Stroll said. "We had engine braking issues all race, all weekend, all year – some corners it’s pushing me forward with the engine, some corners it’s pulling.

“So, it’s doing different behaviour in different areas, and on this lap it just pushed me into the wall.

“I think it’s a coincidence [that Leclerc crashed too at the same place]. Maybe it [the track] was breaking a bit, but my issue was the engine pushing me into the wall.”

At the time of the red flag, Andrea Kimi Antonelli was leading the race for Mercedes, ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari and Isack Hadjar in the Red Bull.

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Max Verstappen retired at the end of the opening lap after he stalled and dropped to the very back of the pack when the lights went out.

The Monaco Grand Prix resumed with a standing restart at 1612 UK time.