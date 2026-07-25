Lewis Hamilton among F1 legends honoured with Hungaroring corner name

Lewis Hamilton is among several Formula 1 legends who have been honoured by having a corner of the Hungaroring named after them.

As part of the Hungarian Grand Prix’s 40th anniversary celebrations, the popular circuit has officially revealed the names for its 14 corners, with some named after F1 legends.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has had Turn 2 named after him, while the likes of Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna have also been honoured.

Turn 2 has been named after Hamilton

Turn 1 is now called Piquet, who won the first two grands prix to he held at Budapest. The first corner is also where the Brazilian made his famous around-the-outside overtake on Senna.

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Hamilton, who is the most successful driver at the Hungaroring with eight victories and nine pole positions to date, has had Turn 2 named after him.

Turn 3 is called Spring, which is a nod to the local area being known as the Valley of the Three Springs.

Turn 4 is now known as Mansell, with the Briton claiming his one and only F1 world championship at the venue in 1992.

Turn 5 has taken the name Mogyorod, which is the name of the town located next to the F1 track.

Turns 6 and 7 have been called Driving Centre, named after the Hungaroring Driving Centre, which was Hungary’s first driver training facility. It opened in 1998.

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The Hungaroring is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Hungarian Grand Prix

Turns 8 and 9 are Buda and Pest, referencing the country’s capital, which is located around 20 kilometres from the Hungaroring. Turn 10 has also taken inspiration from the nearby city, having been named Danube in honour of the river which flows through Budapest.

Turn 11 is now officially known as Alesi, named after former French F1 driver Jean Alesi who escaped serious injury after suffering a massive crash at the corner in 1995.

Turn 12 is named after Michael Schumacher, who clinched his fourth world championship at the circuit in 2001, while Turn 13 has been named after three-time world champion Senna, who took the first pole position at the circuit in 1986.

The final corner, Turn 14, is named Szisz. It honours the Hungarian-born engineer Ferenc Szisz, who was the head of Renault’s testing department that won the very first grand prix in history in 1906.

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