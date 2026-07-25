2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after Hamilton, Antonelli penalties

The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Piastri in Hungary
Piastri in Hungary
© XPB Images

McLaren’s Lando Norris will lead the field away from pole position for the first time this season, after topping qualifying at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion has looked strong all weekend in his McLaren, and strengthened his pole threat on Saturday morning in FP3.

In what proved to be a tight battle, Lando Norris snatched his first pole of the campaign by just 0.012s from Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

Norris celebrates his first F1 pole of 2026
Norris celebrates his first F1 pole of 2026

Neither Hamilton nor his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc were able to find any gains on their final flying laps, leaving them powerless to fend off Norris’ charge in the McLaren.

Hamilton's day got worse, as he was found to have impeded Oscar Piastri during Q3 and has been hit with a three-place grid penalty.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli was provisionally fourth on the grid in the Mercedes, as the championship leader was forced to react to double-waved yellow flags at the last corner after Max Verstappen spun his Red Bull.

However, he has been handed a three-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement, as well as a penalty point.

While Hamilton's penalty was issued first, the grid order has seemingly been determined by the FIA applying Antonelli's first and Hamilton's second, based on the order they happened on track.

Piastri was fifth ahead of Verstappen, while George Russell could do no more than seventh in his Mercedes before he stopped on track at Turn 1 at the end of Q3.

Isack Hadjar was eighth in the sister Red Bull, while Racing Bulls counterpart Arvid Lindblad was ninth. Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10 for Audi.

The top three qualifiers at the Hungarian Grand Prix
The top three qualifiers at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP*
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team**
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
15Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
17Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
22Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team

*Hamilton was given a three-place grid penalty

**Antonelli was given a three-place grid penalty

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Lando Norris
McLaren
2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after Lewis Hamilton penalty
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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