2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after Hamilton, Antonelli penalties
The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
McLaren’s Lando Norris will lead the field away from pole position for the first time this season, after topping qualifying at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
The reigning world champion has looked strong all weekend in his McLaren, and strengthened his pole threat on Saturday morning in FP3.
In what proved to be a tight battle, Lando Norris snatched his first pole of the campaign by just 0.012s from Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.
Neither Hamilton nor his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc were able to find any gains on their final flying laps, leaving them powerless to fend off Norris’ charge in the McLaren.
Hamilton's day got worse, as he was found to have impeded Oscar Piastri during Q3 and has been hit with a three-place grid penalty.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli was provisionally fourth on the grid in the Mercedes, as the championship leader was forced to react to double-waved yellow flags at the last corner after Max Verstappen spun his Red Bull.
However, he has been handed a three-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement, as well as a penalty point.
While Hamilton's penalty was issued first, the grid order has seemingly been determined by the FIA applying Antonelli's first and Hamilton's second, based on the order they happened on track.
Piastri was fifth ahead of Verstappen, while George Russell could do no more than seventh in his Mercedes before he stopped on track at Turn 1 at the end of Q3.
Isack Hadjar was eighth in the sister Red Bull, while Racing Bulls counterpart Arvid Lindblad was ninth. Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10 for Audi.
Full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP*
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team**
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
*Hamilton was given a three-place grid penalty
**Antonelli was given a three-place grid penalty