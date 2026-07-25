2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after Hamilton, Antonelli penalties

McLaren’s Lando Norris will lead the field away from pole position for the first time this season, after topping qualifying at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion has looked strong all weekend in his McLaren, and strengthened his pole threat on Saturday morning in FP3.

In what proved to be a tight battle, Lando Norris snatched his first pole of the campaign by just 0.012s from Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

Norris celebrates his first F1 pole of 2026

Neither Hamilton nor his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc were able to find any gains on their final flying laps, leaving them powerless to fend off Norris’ charge in the McLaren.

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Hamilton's day got worse, as he was found to have impeded Oscar Piastri during Q3 and has been hit with a three-place grid penalty.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli was provisionally fourth on the grid in the Mercedes, as the championship leader was forced to react to double-waved yellow flags at the last corner after Max Verstappen spun his Red Bull.

However, he has been handed a three-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement, as well as a penalty point.

While Hamilton's penalty was issued first, the grid order has seemingly been determined by the FIA applying Antonelli's first and Hamilton's second, based on the order they happened on track.

Piastri was fifth ahead of Verstappen, while George Russell could do no more than seventh in his Mercedes before he stopped on track at Turn 1 at the end of Q3.

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Isack Hadjar was eighth in the sister Red Bull, while Racing Bulls counterpart Arvid Lindblad was ninth. Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10 for Audi.

The top three qualifiers at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP* 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team** 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 15 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team

*Hamilton was given a three-place grid penalty

**Antonelli was given a three-place grid penalty

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