'Not looking in his mirrors' - Oscar Piastri hits out at Lewis Hamilton over impeding at F1 Hungarian GP

Oscar Piastri has criticised Lewis Hamilton for impeding him in qualifying at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Piastri was unhappy with Hamilton after qualifying
Piastri was unhappy with Hamilton after qualifying

Oscar Piastri has accused Lewis Hamilton of “not looking in his mirrors” and impeding him during Formula 1 qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton faces an investigation for allegedly blocking McLaren’s Oscar Piastri at Turn 1 shortly after finishing his final flying lap of Q3. 

Hamilton was denied a historic 10th pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix by McLaren’s Lando Norris, who pipped him to the fastest time in qualifying by just 0.012 seconds. 

But attention quickly turned to the investigation that Hamilton is now under, which leaves his P2 starting position under threat. 

“It was just Lewis not looking in his mirrors, the yellow flag wasn’t my problem,” Piastri told Sky Sports F1. 

“A shame, because it meant I didn’t get a lap in either way. Clearly the car has been quick today. I’ve certainly been chasing it, it’s not been easy, but clearly there’s performance there.” 

At the time of the incident, Tom Stallard told Piastri: “I’m sure Hamilton will get a penalty for that.” 

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella also referenced the incident after qualifying. 

"It's a shame for Oscar he had the impeding at the first corner because he had quite a lot of performance and was starting to find a good tuning with the conditions today. It’s a shame we didn't see the last attempt,” Stella said. 

Hamilton admitted the investigation was on his mind in his post-qualifying interview. 

"I think my mind is just elsewhere just this second because once I finished my lap I don't know if I got in the way of someone,” a disappointed Hamilton admitted in his parc ferme interview. 

"So I'm trying to just run that through my mind because I wasn't aware anyone was coming.”

Speaking in the FIA post-qualifying press conference, Hamilton insisted he was not informed by his team that Piastri had been on a fast lap. 

“I was told literally when he was at the apex behind me, so I had no idea he was coming,” Hamilton said. 

“I thought everyone came out behind me. I was the first out, so I thought everyone had finished their lap and shot. 

“I think Charles was the car that was behind me when I left the pit lane as far as I was aware. Obviously it wasn't intentional.”

After reviewing the incident, Martin Brundle said he expects Hamilton to get a penalty. 

"He will get a penalty. It's three places generally unless you proactively slow someone down, which he didn’t,” Brundle said during Sky Sports F1’s coverage.

"Oscar got out of his way and Lewis clearly didn't get a message over the radio but that doesn't mean you can get away with impeding.”

Hamilton and a Ferrari team representative have been summoned to see the stewards in Budapest at 1800 local time (1700 UK time). 

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'Not looking in his mirrors' - Oscar Piastri hits out at Lewis Hamilton over impeding at F1 Hungarian GP
Lewis Larkam
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Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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