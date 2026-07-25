2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris topped final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying.
After Ferrari led the way in both Friday sessions, Norris and McLaren fired back in the final practice session, with Norris the first driver this weekend to dip below the 78-second marker.
It was also the first FP3 of the year that Mercedes has not been the fastest car, with Kimi Antonelli the lead driver for the team in third place.
Lewis Hamilton was second for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc backing up his pace in fourth.
Oscar Piastri was fifth, ahead of George Russell and Max Verstappen, with the Red Bull not showing the pace that was expected ahead of the weekend.
Aston Martin look in the hunt to escape Q1 for the first time this year, with Fernando Alonso ending FP3 in 17th place, just one shy of what is needed to progress into the second phase of the session.
The full results are below.
F1 Hungarian GP FP3 Results
|2026 F1 Hungarian GP - Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m17.939s
|20
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m18.056s
|22
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.068s
|15
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m18.291s
|24
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m18.438s
|21
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.541s
|17
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.656s
|13
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.943s
|17
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m19.088s
|22
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m19.160s
|23
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m19.338s
|22
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m19.723s
|19
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m19.895s
|5
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m20.055s
|29
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m20.295s
|17
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m20.312s
|14
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.393s
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.933s
|20
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m21.299s
|15
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m21.406s
|16
|21
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m21.513s
|12
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|No time set
|1