2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Hadjar in Hungary
Hadjar in Hungary
© XPB Images

Lando Norris topped final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying. 

After Ferrari led the way in both Friday sessions, Norris and McLaren fired back in the final practice session, with Norris the first driver this weekend to dip below the 78-second marker.

It was also the first FP3 of the year that Mercedes has not been the fastest car, with Kimi Antonelli the lead driver for the team in third place. 

Lewis Hamilton was second for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc backing up his pace in fourth. 

Oscar Piastri was fifth, ahead of George Russell and Max Verstappen, with the Red Bull not showing the pace that was expected ahead of the weekend. 

Aston Martin look in the hunt to escape Q1 for the first time this year, with Fernando Alonso ending FP3 in 17th place, just one shy of what is needed to progress into the second phase of the session. 

The full results are below. 

F1 Hungarian GP FP3 Results

2026 F1 Hungarian GP - Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m17.939s20
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m18.056s22
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.068s15
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m18.291s24
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m18.438s21
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.541s17
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.656s13
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.943s17
9Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m19.088s22
10Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m19.160s23
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m19.338s22
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m19.723s19
13Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m19.895s5
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m20.055s29
15Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m20.295s17
16Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m20.312s14
17Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.393s17
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.933s20
19Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m21.299s15
20Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m21.406s16
21Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m21.513s12
22Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 TeamNo time set1

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Hungary
2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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