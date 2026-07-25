2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Lando Norris topped final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying.

After Ferrari led the way in both Friday sessions, Norris and McLaren fired back in the final practice session, with Norris the first driver this weekend to dip below the 78-second marker.

It was also the first FP3 of the year that Mercedes has not been the fastest car, with Kimi Antonelli the lead driver for the team in third place.

Lewis Hamilton was second for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc backing up his pace in fourth.

Oscar Piastri was fifth, ahead of George Russell and Max Verstappen, with the Red Bull not showing the pace that was expected ahead of the weekend.

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Aston Martin look in the hunt to escape Q1 for the first time this year, with Fernando Alonso ending FP3 in 17th place, just one shy of what is needed to progress into the second phase of the session.

The full results are below.

F1 Hungarian GP FP3 Results

2026 F1 Hungarian GP - Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m17.939s 20 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m18.056s 22 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.068s 15 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m18.291s 24 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m18.438s 21 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.541s 17 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.656s 13 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.943s 17 9 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m19.088s 22 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m19.160s 23 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m19.338s 22 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m19.723s 19 13 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m19.895s 5 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m20.055s 29 15 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m20.295s 17 16 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m20.312s 14 17 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.393s 17 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.933s 20 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m21.299s 15 20 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m21.406s 16 21 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m21.513s 12 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team No time set 1