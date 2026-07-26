Lewis Hamilton suffers more F1 penalty pain with fourth punishment in three races at Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton suffered more Formula 1 penalty pain at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was hit with a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane during Sunday’s 70-lap race at the Hungaroring.

It marked Hamilton’s second penalty in two days, after he lost second place on the grid with a three-place demotion for impeding McLaren’s Oscar Piastri at the end of qualifying.

Hamilton finished fourth on the road but was demoted to P5

The two penalties combined severely hurt Hamilton’s prospects in Hungary and cost him a potential shot at victory.

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As a result of his time penalty, Hamilton ended up dropping to fifth place behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who finished behind on the road.

It leaves Hamilton 50 points adrift of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who salvaged third place to end a tough weekend for Mercedes by further strengthening his championship advantage heading into the summer break.

The Ferrari driver has now received four stewards’ penalties in the last three race weekends.

Hamilton was not in high spirits after qualifying in Hungary © XPB Images

Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty for a false start at Silverstone and picked up the same punishment for a first-lap collision with George Russell at Spa last week.

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When he was informed about his latest penalty, the 41-year-old Briton told race engineer Carlo Santi: "They're handing out penalties like crazy!”

Hamilton also bemoaned the penalty after the chequered flag, saying: “Every opportunity that I give those stewards, every single time they give me a penalty.”

"I definitely don't think we should have taken the stop," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"But the call came literally just before the pit lane entry and I didn't have time to debate and you've got to trust the decision that has been taken.

"In hindsight, my tyres were totally fine. I was probably going to lose out to Max but I think I could have kept third at least.

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"Then just opened up the door to obviously the penalty that I got in the end.

“These last three races for me have not been great. Lots of mistakes. Mistake at Silverstone that cost me dearly and obviously in the last race as well. And then this weekend.



“A lot of penalties in these three races so I’ve got to work hard to not give them the opportunity to give me penalties.”

The stewards revealed that Hamilton exceeded the 80km/h speeding limit by just 0.1 km/h.