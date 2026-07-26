Lewis Hamilton F1 pit lane speeding penalty Martin Brundle dubbed as ‘harsh’ questioned

The pit lane speeding penalty issued to Lewis Hamilton in Hungary has been questioned.

Hamilton was hit with yet another penalty in Hungary
Hamilton was hit with yet another penalty in Hungary

Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has questioned the five-second time penalty issued to Lewis Hamilton for pit-lane speeding at the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was hit with his second penalty in two days - and fourth in the past three race weekends - after the stewards found he had exceeded the 80km/h pit lane speed limit by just 0.1km/h during Sunday’s race at the Hungaroring. 

Hamilton finished fourth on the road but the penalty dropped him to fifth behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc once it was applied after he crossed the line. 

Hamilton picked up another penalty in Hungary
Hamilton picked up another penalty in Hungary

Analysing the incident on the SkyPad, former F1 driver Davidson said he could not see what Hamilton did wrong. 

“I’ve looked at this so many times and I can’t work out why he gets a penalty,” Davidson said during Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

“For me, he slows down sufficiently well. We’ve got this marker board on the left-hand side that stipulates the 80km /h speed limit. I don’t see that [speeding].

“Let’s have a look at the exit. Obviously knew he was under time pressure to get out in that race with Antonelli. Again, for me, it sounds like he releases the pit lane button on the line itself.

“This guy knows what he’s doing when it comes to white lines and when to press the button. Maybe there was just an error when he was a bit too close to the line on the actual speed of the car and they were just pinged by that. Who knows.

“Strange that it only happened that one time. I don’t have enough data here and I can only go by the sound of when he’s pressing that button. For me, it looked totally fine on the way in, and on the way out.” 

Hamilton finished fourth on the road but was demoted to P5
Hamilton finished fourth on the road but was demoted to P5

Fellow ex-grand prix driver turned Sky Sports F1 analyst Martin Brundle described the penalty as “harsh”, but acknowledged the rules have to be black-and-white. 

“It’s like being a quarter of a kilo underweight. You’re going to feel aggrieved, but the rules are the rules in that respect,” Brundle said. 

“Where my alarm bells are going off is in Monaco, where a lot of drivers there were getting this 0.1 [over the speed limit], and then of course we had all the shenanigans after the race. 

“They set their pit limiters throughout the weekend, they aim at 59 and a bit if its a 60kp/h limit, or 79 and a bit. They really fine-tune it. We see a lot of penalties on a Friday, a few hungered euros for going over the pit lane speed limit.

“But it’s perceived as a competitive advantage, and when you see how close those lines are with Antonelli for example, if somebody goes ‘0.1’s alright, so 0.3’s alright’ then suddenly you get ahead. 

“So there has to be a cut-off point. Whether it’s the width of the car, the weight of the car, the speed of the car in the pit lane. 

“It’s painful and it’s harsh but it’s the rules, as long as he was actually doing that speed, which they weren’t in Monaco.”

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton F1 pit lane speeding penalty Martin Brundle dubbed as ‘harsh’ questioned
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
What Ferrari told Lewis Hamilton before costly Oscar Piastri block
Hamilton qualified second but was demoted three places
F1 News
'Can't catch a break' - Lewis Hamilton reacts to Hungary F1 grid penalty
Hamilton was 'extremely frustrated' after Hungary qualifying
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton slapped with Hungary F1 penalty for ‘crazy’ impeding
Hamilton was pipped to pole by Norris
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton questions "shock" Ferrari F1 tactics after Hungary pole miss
Hamilton was not in high spirits after qualifying in Hungary
F1 News
'Not looking in his mirrors' - Piastri hits out at Hamilton over impeding
Piastri was unhappy with Hamilton after qualifying
F1 News
Lando Norris denies Lewis Hamilton historic F1 pole in Hungary
Norris celebrates his first F1 pole of 2026

Latest News

F1 News
“I would never have stopped” - Lewis Hamilton critical of Ferrari’s Hungary strategy
10m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Russell’s latest F1 woes explained after “too many” Mercedes mistakes
15m ago
Russell was once again struck by misfortune
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes blunt admission after Red Bull Hungary podium surprise
56m ago
Verstappen was unsure how he had finished second in Hungary
F1 News
Honda reveals when new F1 engine will run before race debut
1h ago
Aston Martin introduced its B-spec car in Hungary
F1 News
Toto Wolff rages at “Teletubbies” engineers over Hungary F1 blue flags
1h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 Team

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
'We have certain rules' - Lando Norris vents frustration over McLaren team-mate battle
1h ago
Norris celebrates in Hungary
F1 News
Piastri blasts Sainz for 'complete lack of awareness' in Hungary tangle
1h ago
Piastri was angry with Sainz
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton penalty Martin Brundle dubbed as ‘harsh’ questioned
2h ago
Hamilton was hit with yet another penalty in Hungary
F1 News
"Impossible to avoid" - Carlos Sainz reveals cause of Oscar Piastri clash in Hungary GP
2h ago
Carlos Sainz, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungary GP
F1 News
The all-time F1 winners' list after the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix
3h ago
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton