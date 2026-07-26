2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris took his first victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season with a composed display at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
As chaos erupted around him, Norris took full advantage to score his second win in Hungary.
Team-mate Oscar Piastri had provided an early threat, but his day was complicated when backmarker Carlos Sainz made contact while being lapped, before the McLaren driver's gearbox failed.
Max Verstappen finished second, while Kimi Antonelli extended his championship lead in third.
Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in fourth place, but a five-second penalty for pit lane speeding relegated him to sixth place, behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
In ninth place, Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg scored his first points of the season.
The full results can be found below.
2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix results
|2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|70 Laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+15.0s
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+18.7s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+23.8s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+24.5s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+55.4s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+57.5s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|+1 Lap
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|+1 Lap
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|19
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team