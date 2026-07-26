2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

Lando Norris took his first victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season with a composed display at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

As chaos erupted around him, Norris took full advantage to score his second win in Hungary.

Team-mate Oscar Piastri had provided an early threat, but his day was complicated when backmarker Carlos Sainz made contact while being lapped, before the McLaren driver's gearbox failed.

Max Verstappen finished second, while Kimi Antonelli extended his championship lead in third.

Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in fourth place, but a five-second penalty for pit lane speeding relegated him to sixth place, behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

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In ninth place, Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg scored his first points of the season.

The full results can be found below.

2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Grand Prix results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 70 Laps 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +15.0s 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +18.7s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +23.8s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +24.5s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing +55.4s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +57.5s 8 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls +1 Lap 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team +1 Lap 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls +1 Lap 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team +1 Lap 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +2 Laps 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team +2 Laps 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team +2 Laps 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team +2 Laps 19 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team +2 Laps DNF Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team DNF Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team DNF Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team