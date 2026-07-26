2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results

Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Battles in Hungary
Battles in Hungary
© XPB Images

Lando Norris took his first victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season with a composed display at the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

As chaos erupted around him, Norris took full advantage to score his second win in Hungary. 

Team-mate Oscar Piastri had provided an early threat, but his day was complicated when backmarker Carlos Sainz made contact while being lapped, before the McLaren driver's gearbox failed.

Max Verstappen finished second, while Kimi Antonelli extended his championship lead in third. 

Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in fourth place, but a five-second penalty for pit lane speeding relegated him to sixth place, behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc. 

In ninth place, Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg scored his first points of the season. 

The full results can be found below. 

2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix results

2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Grand Prix results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team70 Laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+15.0s
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+18.7s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+23.8s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+24.5s
6Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing+55.4s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+57.5s
8Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls+1 Lap
9Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team+1 Lap
10Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls+1 Lap
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team+1 Lap
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+2 Laps
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team+2 Laps
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team+2 Laps
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team+2 Laps
19Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team+2 Laps
DNFOscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team 
DNFSergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team 
DNFValtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team 

 

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2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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