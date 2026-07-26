Max Verstappen makes blunt admission after Red Bull Hungary podium surprise

Max Verstappen was critical of his Red Bull across the entire weekend, including during Sunday's race.

Verstappen was unsure how he had finished second in Hungary
Verstappen was unsure how he had finished second in Hungary
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen conceded he 'doesn't understand' how he managed to finish second in the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

The Dutchman had complained all weekend about various aspects of his Red Bull, with the gearbox once again drawing the majority of his ire. Early in the race, he also reported that the damping had failed.

Despite his apparent problems, Verstappen was able to cross the line in second place, gaining one place to Oscar Piastri when the McLaren driver retired, having already progressed back past Lewis Hamilton with a bold lunge into Turn 1 shortly after his first pit stop.  

"I was still struggling with the same things as yesterday, so the car was just extremely oversteery, just degging quite hard at one point as well," explained Verstappen. 

Verstappen elected not to stop during a late VSC period
Verstappen elected not to stop during a late VSC period

"But I do think that, you know, at the start, moving forward was, of course, making our first stint possible. 

"Then, of course, we got undercut, but then I made the move on Lewis, which I think made my second stint a little bit more straightforward. Then the team also put me onto the softs, which initially I was like, “that’s going to be a long run to the end,” but we made it work. 

"Overall, I still don’t really understand how we are second, but I think as a team we performed strongly. So, yeah, I see it as a bit of an overperformance compared to what we expected, so I guess that’s, of course, a good thing considering how everything felt. I also saw, when I jumped out of the car again, there was damage on the car for whatever reason. So, yeah, it was not made easy for us."

Asked if he had been happier with the car on Sunday, Verstappen added: "No. It was exactly the same. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

"There’s nothing that you can change anyway after qualifying, so I knew that it was going to be tough, and it was very tough. Honestly, I think it was one of the hardest races of this year in terms of how I felt in the car, how I had to manage the balance as well, corner to corner. So, to be on the podium, I think, was an incredible result for us."

On his stunning pass on Hamilton, Verstappen said: "I knew that that was my only opportunity as well, because they were not too bad in terms of pace. So, when I saw the opportunity arise, I went for it and, yeah, it was a good move."

Tags:

F1
2026
Hungary
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen makes blunt admission after Red Bull Hungary podium surprise
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 Results
2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix race results
Battles in Hungary
F1 Race Report
Norris takes first win of F1 2026 in Hungary as drama hits rivals
Norris celebrates his first win of F1 2026
F1 News
2026 F1 calendar: Full race schedule after changes due to Middle East war
Start of the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix
F1 News
Rival spots potential weak point in Aston Martin's F1 recovery
Alonso at Hungary
F1 News
'Can't catch a break' - Lewis Hamilton reacts to Hungary F1 grid penalty
Hamilton was 'extremely frustrated' after Hungary qualifying
F1 News
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
Hungary

Latest News

F1 News
“I would never have stopped” - Lewis Hamilton critical of Ferrari’s Hungary strategy
10m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Russell’s latest F1 woes explained after “too many” Mercedes mistakes
15m ago
Russell was once again struck by misfortune
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes blunt admission after Red Bull Hungary podium surprise
56m ago
Verstappen was unsure how he had finished second in Hungary
F1 News
Honda reveals when new F1 engine will run before race debut
1h ago
Aston Martin introduced its B-spec car in Hungary
F1 News
Toto Wolff rages at “Teletubbies” engineers over Hungary F1 blue flags
1h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 Team

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
'We have certain rules' - Lando Norris vents frustration over McLaren team-mate battle
1h ago
Norris celebrates in Hungary
F1 News
Piastri blasts Sainz for 'complete lack of awareness' in Hungary tangle
1h ago
Piastri was angry with Sainz
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton penalty Martin Brundle dubbed as ‘harsh’ questioned
2h ago
Hamilton was hit with yet another penalty in Hungary
F1 News
"Impossible to avoid" - Carlos Sainz reveals cause of Oscar Piastri clash in Hungary GP
2h ago
Carlos Sainz, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungary GP
F1 News
The all-time F1 winners' list after the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix
3h ago
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton