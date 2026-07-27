‘Where championships are lost’ Lewis Hamilton admits to mistakes after string of F1 penalties

Lewis Hamilton concedes he needs to cut out mistakes following a streak of F1 penalties.

Hamilton has been hit with a string of F1 penalties
Hamilton has been hit with a string of F1 penalties

Lewis Hamilton has admitted to making mistakes in recent Formula 1 races that have led to him being hit with a string of penalties. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has been given four penalties across the last three race weekends, including two at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he was demoted three places from second on the grid after impeding Oscar Piastri in qualifying, before being issued with a five-second time penalty in the race for speeding in the pit lane. 

The Ferrari driver was also slapped with a five-second time penalty for a false start at Silverstone, and hit with the same punishment for causing a first-lap collision with George Russell at the next round at Spa. 

Ferrari was left rueing what could have been in Hungary
Ferrari was left rueing what could have been in Hungary

"I wouldn't say I go into the break on a positive," Hamilton told DAZN. "I've had three bad races. Overall, we're there or thereabouts, in the fight. Races like this are where championships are lost.”

"I have to accept that I've made mistakes in the last three races that have cost me a lot of points. I just need to take this time to reflect and sort my head out so I can come back and be a bit stronger.”

Hamilton’s latest penalty resulted in him finishing fifth on a weekend that looked like a golden opportunity for Ferrari to make up some ground on Mercedes and Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the 2026 world championship. 

But the result, coupled with Antonelli salvaging third place, leaves Hamilton heading into the summer break 50 points behind the Italian teenager in the standings, and rueing what could have been. 

Hamilton picked up two penalties in Hungary
Hamilton picked up two penalties in Hungary

"Ultimately, I think the last three races have been pretty bad from my side. Silverstone was my fault with the start,” Hamilton acknowledged. 

"The last race, even the driver that I collided with [Russell] said that it was just a racing incident. That one they dished out. I think that one was not needed, but that's cost me a lot of points.

"Then the one yesterday [with Piastri] was really just unfortunate. I take responsibility ultimately, being on track, I should have looked in my mirrors. 

"I thought everyone would have been on the end of the fast lap. And the information I got was right at the end, right by the time he was behind me. So that was a communication error.”

Asked if he feels aggrieved by his recent penalty pain, the 41-year-old Briton replied: “No.” 

Hamilton concluded: "I've got to try and make sure I don't give them any reason to give me any penalties moving forwards.” 

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Lewis Hamilton
‘Where championships are lost’ Lewis Hamilton admits to mistakes after string of F1 penalties
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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