George Russell breaks summer silence with personal announcement
George Russell makes a long-term commitment with a summer shutdown announcement.
George Russell has broken his silence during Formula 1's summer shutdown to make a major personal announcement.
Russell has endured a difficult first half of the F1 season, and trails Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings.
But off the track, the Briton is enjoying a more fruitful time, announcing his engagement to long-time girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt.
Announcing the news via social media, the happy couple shared a series of loved-up images, with a simple emoji caption featuring a ring and a white heart.
The pair first met through mutual friends in 2020 and have enjoyed a growing relationship ever since, with Russell previously emphasising how important Montero Mundt's support has been throughout his career.
Drivers and teams have been quick to congratulate both Russell and Montero Mundt, with Alex Albon writing, "About damn time. So happy for you both."
Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz were among those to also offer their best wishes, as were both of Russell's F1 teams, Williams and Mercedes.
When not supporting Russell in the F1 paddock, Montero Mundt works in finance and also has a skincare line named Barriers.