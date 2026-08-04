F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli’s surprising claim about his current level

Andrea Kimi Antonelli reflects on his current level after his strong start to the 2026 F1 season

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Hungarian GP
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Hungarian GP
© XPB Images

Formula 1 championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli believes “there is a long way to reach” the level of recent title winners Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

The Mercedes star has had a breakout start to his second season in F1, winning six races from the opening 11 rounds.

Kimi Antonelli scored a maiden victory in China, which began a run of five consecutive grands prix victories that ultimately helped him take command in the championship battle.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Hungarian GP
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Hungarian GP
© XPB Images

The Italian has finished all but two races on the podium, with his brace of non-scores at Barcelona and Silverstone the result of mechanical issues.

With a 50-point advantage in the standings at the summer break, Antonelli is clear title favourite at this stage.

However, despite his form, he doesn’t believe he is yet at the same level as the previous two champions, Norris and Verstappen.

“Well, I don’t really like judging, but I feel like I’ve done a good first half,” he said after finishing second at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“But, as Lando and Max said, it’s really hard to compare car to car.

“I think there’s still a long way before I reach their level, the two drivers next to me.

“So, I feel like I’m doing a great job, but there’s still a long way to reach their level. So, still lots of work to do.”

Mercedes has stolen a march on its rivals at the start of this new regulations cycle, but Antonelli was not the favoured driver from the team for the championship.

Antonelli has had the measure of Russell in 2026
Antonelli has had the measure of Russell in 2026
© XPB Images

George Russell was the number one pick pre-season to win the title, but Antonelli has had the measure of his more experienced team-mate for much of the year so far.

This comes after a rookie season in 2025 in which Antonelli’s rushed promotion to F1 with Mercedes came under fire.

“Well, for sure, I did not expect to find myself in this position,” Antonelli added on his season so far.

“But, you know, the car has been extremely good, the team has done an incredible job and, on my side, I try to maximise every opportunity I have.

“Of course, there’s still lots of work to do, lots to learn, but it was a good first half of the season.

“Now I’m looking forward to the second half, and we’re just going to keep pushing.”

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli’s surprising claim about his current level
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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