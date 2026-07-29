Toto Wolff issues Kimi Antonelli and George Russell a harsh ultimatum in F1 title battle

Toto Wolff is not willing to accept a repeat of previous problems suffered in Formula 1 championship battles by Mercedes

Wolff will not tolerate things getting heated in the Mercedes camp
Wolff will not tolerate things getting heated in the Mercedes camp
© XPB Images

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned that he will 'take a driver out' if they threaten to start a Lewis Hamilton-Nico Rosberg-style contest for the Formula 1 title.

For the first time since Nico Rosberg's championship victory in 2016, Mercedes has a genuine battle for the top honour between its drivers, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell

While the matter this time around is complicated by Ferrari's Hamilton splitting the pair in the points, Wolff is determined to avoid a repeat of the unsavoury scenes that grew in intensity between 2014 and 2016, with flashpoints occurring both on and off the track. 

The 2016 season in particular was one of high tension
The 2016 season in particular was one of high tension
© XPB Images

"I will not allow it," Wolff told RacingNews365 when asked of the potential for a repeat situation. 

"That's never going to happen to me again. That's never going to happen to the team again. Simple. I'm just taking a driver out if he does that.”

Wolff's threat echoes comments previously made, suggesting that Mercedes has "learned" from how it handled that previous rivalry. Although this statement was also made ahead of the 2015 season, just one campaign into the tensions.

The matter this season is tempered at present by the 59-point margin enjoyed by Antonelli at the head of the table, but Wolff was quick to reflect that this would not be so healthy had Russell not been let down so frequently by reliability problems, or been caught out by the safety car in early races. 

Russell again suffered problems in Hungary
Russell again suffered problems in Hungary

Commenting on the latest problems endured by the Briton in Hungary, Wolff told Sky Sports F1: "Yet again, we had a problem screwing George's start. It's not acceptable and not good enough from us."

Complaining about the 'Tellytubby' engineers in other teams that had failed to keep drivers informed about blue flags as the faster cars approached, Wolff added: "Overall, a day I'm just not happy about the whole situation. 

"But when I'm going to calm down, we will take a solid gap in the drivers' championship over the summer, a good gap in the constructors' championship. And that is a credit to a fast car, a great team - at times, unlucky, like with the VSCs again, but also not good enough in reliability."

Tags:

F1
2026
Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Rosberg
Toto Wolff issues Kimi Antonelli and George Russell a harsh ultimatum in F1 title battle
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Ferrari explains “succession of mistakes” that led to latest Lewis Hamilton F1 penalty
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Mercedes not sure if George Russell’s ‘cracked’ engine can be repaired
Russell suffered another blow to his F1 title hopes in Hungary
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton admits to mistakes after string of F1 penalties
Hamilton has been hit with a string of F1 penalties
F1 News
Red Bull poaches Mercedes F1 driver scout as Helmut Marko’s successor
Red Bull has signed Gwen Lagrue from Mercedes
F1 Feature
How wasteful Ferrari threw away an F1 race it should have won
Ferrari was left rueing what could have been in Hungary
F1 News
“I would never have stopped” - Lewis Hamilton critical of Ferrari’s Hungary strategy
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP

Latest News

F1 News
Former manager sues F1 points leader Kimi Antonelli
2m ago
Antonelli is being sued by his former manager
F1 News
Toto Wolff issues Kimi Antonelli and George Russell a harsh ultimatum in F1 title battle
1h ago
Wolff will not tolerate things getting heated in the Mercedes camp
F1 News
Fresh twist in Max Verstappen F1 future saga as major Red Bull deal rumoured
18h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
“We’re in the mix now” - Fernando Alonso’s bullish Aston Martin F1 claim
19h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Sepang reveals it won’t generate ticket revenue from F1 return as Bahrain GP host
20h ago
F1 returns to Sepang for the first time since 2017 in October

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Mercedes sheds more light on George Russell’s Hungary F1 start issue
21h ago
George Russell, Mercedes F1 Team, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
“It’s been hard work” - Red Bull’s F1 car admission after Max Verstappen complaints
22h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
Le Mans News
Iran war forces major WEC calendar change as uncertainty for other series continues
23h ago
2025 WEC in Bahrain
F1 News
‘First day at school’ - David Coulthard slams Hungary F1 blue flag issues
28/07/26
Piastri and Sainz, seconds before making contact, at the Hungarian GP
F1 News
Ferrari explains “succession of mistakes” that led to latest Lewis Hamilton F1 penalty
28/07/26
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP