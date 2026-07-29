Toto Wolff issues Kimi Antonelli and George Russell a harsh ultimatum in F1 title battle

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned that he will 'take a driver out' if they threaten to start a Lewis Hamilton-Nico Rosberg-style contest for the Formula 1 title.

For the first time since Nico Rosberg's championship victory in 2016, Mercedes has a genuine battle for the top honour between its drivers, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

While the matter this time around is complicated by Ferrari's Hamilton splitting the pair in the points, Wolff is determined to avoid a repeat of the unsavoury scenes that grew in intensity between 2014 and 2016, with flashpoints occurring both on and off the track.

The 2016 season in particular was one of high tension © XPB Images

"I will not allow it," Wolff told RacingNews365 when asked of the potential for a repeat situation.

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"That's never going to happen to me again. That's never going to happen to the team again. Simple. I'm just taking a driver out if he does that.”

Wolff's threat echoes comments previously made, suggesting that Mercedes has "learned" from how it handled that previous rivalry. Although this statement was also made ahead of the 2015 season, just one campaign into the tensions.

The matter this season is tempered at present by the 59-point margin enjoyed by Antonelli at the head of the table, but Wolff was quick to reflect that this would not be so healthy had Russell not been let down so frequently by reliability problems, or been caught out by the safety car in early races.

Russell again suffered problems in Hungary

Commenting on the latest problems endured by the Briton in Hungary, Wolff told Sky Sports F1: "Yet again, we had a problem screwing George's start. It's not acceptable and not good enough from us."

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Complaining about the 'Tellytubby' engineers in other teams that had failed to keep drivers informed about blue flags as the faster cars approached, Wolff added: "Overall, a day I'm just not happy about the whole situation.

"But when I'm going to calm down, we will take a solid gap in the drivers' championship over the summer, a good gap in the constructors' championship. And that is a credit to a fast car, a great team - at times, unlucky, like with the VSCs again, but also not good enough in reliability."