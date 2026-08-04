McLaren urged ‘don’t rock the boat’ amid Max Verstappen 2027 F1 links

Max Verstappen has been repeatedly linked to a 2027 McLaren F1 move

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 British GP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 British GP
© XPB Images

Formula 1 legend Mika Hakkinen has urged McLaren to “minimise” any risk to its team harmony and retain its current drivers instead of signing Max Verstappen for 2027.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen’s future has been a topic of intense speculation from the early stages of the 2026 campaign, amid his displeasure at the current rules.

That, coupled with a performance clause in his current Red Bull deal, has led to rumours that he could be on the move for 2027.

Verstappen celebrates his P2 finish on the podium
Verstappen celebrates his P2 finish on the podium

In recent weeks, those links have centred on a potential move to McLaren.

However, Verstappen’s manager has shot down these rumours, claiming that the Dutchman will see out his contract with Red Bull, which runs to the end of 2028.

BILD has also reported that Red Bull has offered Verstappen a new deal through to the end of 2029, which would remove the performance clause from his contract.

“Why rock the boat?”

Both of McLaren’s current drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, are under contract for 2027, so any Verstappen deal would have to come at the expense of one of them.

However, speaking in the Up to Speed podcast with former McLaren team-mate David Coulthard, Hakkinen doesn’t believe McLaren should “rock the boat” by bringing a driver like Verstappen into its fold.

“It’s very interesting, you know,” the Finn, who won F1 world titles in 1998 and 1999, said.

“It's not only Max out there, of course. There are many other drivers.

“But what I have seen, how McLaren operates, they want to really look at the overall team package all the time.

“And because that's the only way to achieve success, [which] is to build incredible team spirit power inside.

“And you try to sometimes, in my opinion, I would, if you would ask me what I would do, I would like to minimise that risk.

Mika Hakkinen thinks McLaren should stick with its current drivers
Mika Hakkinen thinks McLaren should stick with its current drivers
© PHOTO 4

“That way you lose this kind of team spirit.

“You know, if the team has two great drivers, why rock the boat?

“And of course, McLaren having a world champion [in its line-up with Norris].

“And look, we [Hakkinen and Coulthard] were the longest team-mates in Formula 1.

“We were the longest team-mates, and that indicates that if there's a good harmony inside in a team, why to have somebody else?

“And well, you were sometimes difficult, David, but you know, I was able to handle it!”

Tags:

Max Verstappen
McLaren
McLaren urged ‘don’t rock the boat’ amid Max Verstappen 2027 F1 links
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
How Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles are ‘reassuring’ team-mate Isack Hadjar
Red Bull has struggled this year
F1 News
Toto Wolff caveats McLaren's Hungary victory after Mercedes' performance dip
Wolff put a caveat on McLaren's Hungarian victory
F1 News
‘Other motives’ theory offered for Max Verstappen Red Bull gripes
Verstappen in Hungary
F1 News
Williams puts partial blame on Alonso for Sainz and Piastri F1 clash
Piastri and Sainz, seconds before making contact, at the Hungarian GP
F1 News
McLaren gets refresher of returning F1 track before summer break
Norris completes a TPC test in Portimao
F1 News
'He wants to be winning' - Rachel Brookes stokes Max Verstappen Red Bull exit flames
Will Verstappen remain with Red Bull into 2027?

Latest News

F1 News
Adrian Newey outlines key Honda F1 progress after “disastrous” start to season
4h ago
Newey admitted Aston Martin had not consulted with its drivers enough
F1 News
McLaren urged ‘don’t rock the boat’ amid Max Verstappen 2027 F1 links
5h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 British GP
F1 News
F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli’s surprising claim about his current level
6h ago
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
F1 legend on Lewis Hamilton's 2026 boost “hardly anyone talks about”
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
‘A big smile on my face’ - What it’s like to drive an old F1 car for a current driver
23h ago
2008 McLaren F1 car

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Why 2026 F1 engine problems couldn’t have been avoided
03/08/26
Verstappen at Spa
F1 News
‘Doing the easy stuff wrong’ - The difficulties in adapting to Red Bull’s F1 car
03/08/26
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, 2026 F1 season
F1 News
Mercedes teases “sizeable” F1 car upgrade after summer break
03/08/26
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Adrian Newey addresses Fernando Alonso’s F1 future with Aston Martin
03/08/26
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Belgian GP
F1 News
‘The most important thing’ - Ferrari highlights key focus for rest of F1 2026
03/08/26
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP