How Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles are ‘reassuring’ team-mate Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar has claimed to be 'reassured' over his Red Bull Formula 1 struggles, with team-mate Max Verstappen reporting similar difficulties with the car.

Red Bull is without a win in the first 11 races of a season for the first time since the 2015 campaign, when the line-up consisted of Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo, with Sebastian Vettel having left the team at the end of the previous year. This marks a low point for the team since the arrival of Verstappen in 2016.

While the team has been competitive, weekends have been plagued by complaints from its drivers, with Verstappen most notably vocal in his frustrations.

Verstappen podiums have put a gloss on Red Bull's season

But it is the Dutchman's complaints that offer some solace to Hadjar, who can hear his own thoughts being echoed in his team-mate's comments.

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Asked if he is aligned with Verstappen, Hadjar said: "Yeah, which is reassuring, let's say. Otherwise, I would be asking myself questions.

"So that's good news. I think it also shows why the gap in qualifying is always that close."

Referencing a difficult period in the opening of the Hungarian Grand Prix where he lacked pace, Hadjar added: "I just need an answer on that first stint, because for me, that was really frustrating me. Everything else this weekend, I've been doing well."

Hadjar in Hungary © XPB Images

Red Bull used Hadjar tactically at times in Hungary, running the Frenchman long so that he could hold up the de facto lead McLaren pair and bring Verstappen back into contention.

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While willing to play the team game, this approach was not to Hadjar's liking, especially with how it affected his own race.

He added: "It was very annoying. It's a bit either early or very late, and we pitted the worst lap, so [I'm] not very happy. And I don't like interrupting the leaders' race. I know why we are doing that, but I like to avoid these situations."