How Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles are ‘reassuring’ team-mate Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar has taken solace from the continued complaints of Max Verstappen as he tries to get to grips with the 2026 Red Bull Formula 1 car.

Red Bull has struggled this year
Red Bull has struggled this year
© XPB Images

Isack Hadjar has claimed to be 'reassured' over his Red Bull Formula 1 struggles, with team-mate Max Verstappen reporting similar difficulties with the car.

Red Bull is without a win in the first 11 races of a season for the first time since the 2015 campaign, when the line-up consisted of Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo, with Sebastian Vettel having left the team at the end of the previous year. This marks a low point for the team since the arrival of Verstappen in 2016. 

While the team has been competitive, weekends have been plagued by complaints from its drivers, with Verstappen most notably vocal in his frustrations. 

Verstappen podiums have put a gloss on Red Bull's season
Verstappen podiums have put a gloss on Red Bull's season

But it is the Dutchman's complaints that offer some solace to Hadjar, who can hear his own thoughts being echoed in his team-mate's comments.

Asked if he is aligned with Verstappen, Hadjar said: "Yeah, which is reassuring, let's say. Otherwise, I would be asking myself questions. 

"So that's good news. I think it also shows why the gap in qualifying is always that close."

Referencing a difficult period in the opening of the Hungarian Grand Prix where he lacked pace, Hadjar added: "I just need an answer on that first stint, because for me, that was really frustrating me. Everything else this weekend, I've been doing well."

Hadjar in Hungary
Hadjar in Hungary
© XPB Images

Red Bull used Hadjar tactically at times in Hungary, running the Frenchman long so that he could hold up the de facto lead McLaren pair and bring Verstappen back into contention. 

While willing to play the team game, this approach was not to Hadjar's liking, especially with how it affected his own race.

He added: "It was very annoying. It's a bit either early or very late, and we pitted the worst lap, so [I'm] not very happy. And I don't like interrupting the leaders' race. I know why we are doing that, but I like to avoid these situations."

Tags:

F1
2026
Red Bull
Isack Hadjar
Max Verstappen
How Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles are ‘reassuring’ team-mate Isack Hadjar
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Fresh twist in Max Verstappen F1 future saga as major Red Bull deal rumoured
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
“It’s been hard work” - Red Bull’s F1 car admission after Max Verstappen complaints
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Red Bull poaches Mercedes F1 driver scout as Helmut Marko’s successor
Red Bull has signed Gwen Lagrue from Mercedes
F1 News
Racing Bulls pair explain blue flag troubles after Max Verstappen's 'moron' criticism
Lindblad and Lawson both ended up in the points
F1 News
Verstappen scolds Racing Bulls drivers as “morons” in angry radio rant
Verstappen was not impressed with the lapped cars
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes blunt admission after Red Bull Hungary podium surprise
Verstappen was unsure how he had finished second in Hungary

Latest News

F1 News
How Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles are ‘reassuring’ team-mate Isack Hadjar
50m ago
Red Bull has struggled this year
F1 News
‘No regrets’ - Arvid Lindblad on Racing Bulls failed ‘hero’ gamble
3h ago
Lindblad finished tenth in Hungary
F1 News
Toto Wolff caveats McLaren's Hungary victory after Mercedes' performance dip
5h ago
Wolff put a caveat on McLaren's Hungarian victory
MotoGP News
‘Marquez seems a bit like Hamilton’: Guenther Steiner compares MotoGP and F1 champions
21h ago
Marc Marquez has been compared to Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
‘Other motives’ theory offered for Max Verstappen Red Bull gripes
22h ago
Verstappen in Hungary

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces heartwarming personal news
23h ago
Sargeant scored one point in 36 F1 races with Williams
F1 News
Debunking the biggest myth about the Bahrain GP in Malaysia after F1 timing confusion
31/07/26
The start of the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 News
Rachel Brookes breaks silence on shock Sky F1 exit and reveals Lewis Hamilton support
31/07/26
Rachel Brookes and Lewis Hamilton in China
F1 News
Leclerc makes ‘aggressive’ Ferrari demand in key F1 battleground
30/07/26
Leclerc wants more Ferrari upgrades
F1 News
Guenther Steiner sets deadline for James Vowles to save his Williams F1 job
30/07/26
Vowles's future as Williams F1 team boss has been questioned