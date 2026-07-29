'He wants to be winning' - Rachel Brookes stokes Max Verstappen Red Bull exit flames

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future has been a topic of constant speculation this year.

Will Verstappen remain with Red Bull into 2027?
Will Verstappen remain with Red Bull into 2027?
© XPB Images

Former Sky Sports presenter Rachel Brookes believes Max Verstappen "is looking for an exit" from Red Bull, especially with the continuing exodus of personnel from his championship-winning years. 

Verstappen's future has been a topic of constant speculation across the last two years, with rumours increasing significantly as Red Bull has struggled in the new era of regulations this term.

It is known that the Dutchman initiated a secret meeting with McLaren in Austria, but Zak Brown has since closed the door on a move for the four-time champion in the short-term. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has similarly ruled out a move, leaving competitive options in short supply. 

Verstappen would have been hoping for more than just podiums this year
Verstappen would have been hoping for more than just podiums this year

But with personnel continuing to leave, Brookes believes that the relationship between driver and team could come to an end in the near future.

"I still think Max is looking for an exit, because I feel like yes, he's showing us all what he can do right now," said Brookes on the Essential F1 podcast. 

"And we're all impressed, and we're like, "Max is amazing," because he is. But he wants to be winning again. He doesn't want to have to show that he can get a car that should be 10th up to second. He wants to be winning races again.

"As much as it looked easy for him before, he still wants the winning; he still wants a trophy at home."

Red Bull has lost several key members of personnel across the last two years, including Christian Horner, Jonathon Wheatley, and Adrian Newey, to name just a few. 

Adrian Newey is just one team member to have left Red Bull in recent years
Adrian Newey is just one team member to have left Red Bull in recent years
© XPB Images

Verstappen has also previously ruled out taking a sabbatical before returning with a front-running team, stating that if he leaves the paddock, he will not be coming back. 

However, the story took a fresh twist in recent days, with reports that Verstappen has been offered a bumper deal that would tie him to the team through to 2029.

Brookes added: "I just I just don't see with all the people that have left there now, as well, that [engineer] Michael Manning, the latest to go, you know, I still feel that he's looking around and going, "I've done my time, I've given you everything I possibly can, and now I want to go somewhere I can win again."

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Max Verstappen
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'He wants to be winning' - Rachel Brookes stokes Max Verstappen Red Bull exit flames
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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