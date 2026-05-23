Max Verstappen U-turns over F1 future with renewed quit threat conditions

Max Verstappen has given the strongest hint yet that he will quit Formula 1 if the power unit regulations don’t change for 2026.

While choosing his words carefully, the Dutchman made it clear that he doesn’t want to compete under the current regulations next season.

The FIA announced earlier this month that changes had been agreed in principle, with increased fuel flow contributing to a 60:40 split between the combustion engine and the electrical component.

Verstappen confirmed in Canada on Thursday that he welcomes the planned changes.

Max Verstappen in Canada © XPB Images

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“It’s definitely heading into a very positive direction,” he said. “It was like the minimum I was hoping for, and I think it’s really nice that that’s what they want to do. That’s definitely what I think also the sport needs.”

However, while Mercedes and Red Bull have expressed clear support for the changes, there has been pushback from elsewhere, and amid an ongoing debate, there has been no unanimous agreement from the PU manufacturers.

Asked after Montreal qualifying if his future plans would be impacted if the changes don’t happen for 2027, he made his position clear.

"Well, if it stays like this, it's going to be a long year next year,” he said. “Which I don't want.”

Wolff and Verstappen spoke in a very public setting

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Pressed on the subject, he added: “Well, I can tell you, if it stays like this... Then let's see. It's just mentally not doable for me to stay like this. Absolutely not.”

Regarding opposition to the changes, he said: “It's F1 for you. It's simply like that. It's a bit of a shame.”

It’s easier for the FIA and F1 to push through change for 2028, as unanimity is not required, and also, PU manufacturers would have more time to adapt.

Asked by Crash.net if he would consider a sabbatical to bridge the gap to revised regs, Verstappen responded with a simple “No."

He further clarified that if he stopped, that would be it, saying: “Yep. There's a lot of fun things out there.”

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Verstappen at the Nurburgring © Red Bull Content Pool

Despite his apparent pessimism, Verstappen remains hopeful that the changes will happen after all.

"Stay on the positive side,” he said. “We're still, I think, looking towards making those changes, and of course, some people that, at the moment, maybe have a bit of an advantage will try to be difficult about it. But if the FIA is strong, and also from the FOM side, they just need to do it.”

Told about Carlos Sainz’s hope that the FIA would push the changes through come what may, he said: "Of course. I agree, and it will be better for the sport as a whole.”

Meanwhile, it was another frustrating day for Verstappen on track, who could qualify only sixth.

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The RBR team tried to address the ride issue he suffered on Friday, but that came at the cost of performance.

Asked by Crash.net if the car had been improved, he said: “Not really, you just go in circles, like you improve the bumps, the kerbs, but then you downforce on the car, so that's been a bit the issue in qualifying.

“Plus very confusing straightline speed, where it just seemed like it was not working for me, and then suddenly on the final lap, I have no idea why, where that lap came from, so it's a bit confusing.”