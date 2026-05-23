Max Verstappen confirms future after multiple F1 quit threats

Max Verstappen has confirmed his Formula 1 future, but his position with Red Bull remains up in the air

Max Verstappen in Canada
Max Verstappen in Canada
© XPB Images
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Max Verstappen has confirmed that he will remain in Formula 1 next season, laying to rest concerns that he could depart the championship, after threatening to quit on numerous occasions this year.

Verstappen has long held the position that he will only continue racing in F1 for as long as he enjoys driving in it. 

Being one of the most vocal drivers in his criticism of the new regulations, particularly in regard to the 50-50 power split between the electrical component of the power unit and the internal combustion engine [ICE], the Dutchman's comments have been quelled by recent tweaks and conversations around scrapping the existing split, to put more focus back on the ICE.

Speaking to de Telegraaf, Verstappen was asked outright whether he will remain in F1 into next season. 

Verstappen in Canada
Verstappen in Canada
© XPB Images

"Yes, definitely," he answered. "Unless very crazy things happen, but I don't assume that.

"I hope everyone keeps their word, but I can confirm that I will stay in Formula 1.

"I would not take a sabbatical, I'm not the person for that. If I stop, I stop completely. That's just not on the cards right now.

"The ratio of combustion engine to electric engine will then be about 60:40, a bit depending on the track. It's not quite right yet, but it is a step in the right direction, and certainly an improvement over the current situation."

However, while Verstappen was open in his willingness to remain in F1, he was less forthcoming when questioned about his Red Bull future, a topic that came into sharp focus after Jos Verstappen, Max's father, was seen talking with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff earlier in the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Wolff has publicly courted Verstappen's son in the past
Wolff has publicly courted Verstappen's son in the past

"I'm not in a hurry [to make the decision]," he added. 

"I'd prefer to stay connected to Red Bull for the rest of my life, I've always said that.

"But making that decision doesn't have to be today or tomorrow. Whether it is here or somewhere else, there is much more to it than the F1 contract alone.

"Then I am also talking about all the other projects. I am also in talks with Red Bull about that.

"I'm very relaxed about it myself. We shouldn't make it too dramatic. Even if it doesn't work out, it's fine for me. That's how I am in life."

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Max Verstappen confirms future after multiple F1 quit threats
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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