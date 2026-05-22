2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Full results from Friday at the 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Hamilton in Canada
Hamilton in Canada
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The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix weekend began with a heavily disrupted practice session, headed by Kimi Antonelli. 

Mercedes led the way in FP1 in Montreal, taking full advantage of a major upgrade package to set the fastest times of the session. 

While Antonelli set his best time on the first lap of a soft tyre run, an error for George Russell left him half a second off the pace, and needing to go again to close the gap. 

Ferrari quietly went about its business, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc third and fourth, the former lapping at the scene of his first grand prix victory back in 2007. 

Max Verstappen had numerous complaints about heavy steering and snaps, but was fifth fastest, ahead of the McLaren pair. 

FP1 was severely disrupted by three red flag periods; first for Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls appearing to suffer a hydraulic problem as it stopped on track, next after Alex Albon struck a groundhog with his Williams, causing significant damage to his car, and finally, after Esteban Ocon lost his front wing with a bizarre collision with the wall. 

Franco Colapinto was unable to set a time after suffering a reliability problem in the opening stages, for which his car required an engine change. 

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full FP1 results

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - FP1 results
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.402s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.554s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m14.176s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m14.355s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m14.366s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m14.799s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m14.963s
8Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m15.452s
9Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m15.698s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.863s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m16.214s
12Isack HajdarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.253s
13Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m16.497s
14Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m16.642s
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m16.660s
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.809s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.978s
18Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.431s
19Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m17.770s
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m17.868s
21Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m17.926s
22Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 TeamNo time set

 

In this article

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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