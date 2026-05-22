2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix weekend began with a heavily disrupted practice session, headed by Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes led the way in FP1 in Montreal, taking full advantage of a major upgrade package to set the fastest times of the session.

While Antonelli set his best time on the first lap of a soft tyre run, an error for George Russell left him half a second off the pace, and needing to go again to close the gap.

Ferrari quietly went about its business, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc third and fourth, the former lapping at the scene of his first grand prix victory back in 2007.

Max Verstappen had numerous complaints about heavy steering and snaps, but was fifth fastest, ahead of the McLaren pair.

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FP1 was severely disrupted by three red flag periods; first for Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls appearing to suffer a hydraulic problem as it stopped on track, next after Alex Albon struck a groundhog with his Williams, causing significant damage to his car, and finally, after Esteban Ocon lost his front wing with a bizarre collision with the wall.

Franco Colapinto was unable to set a time after suffering a reliability problem in the opening stages, for which his car required an engine change.

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full FP1 results

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - FP1 results 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.402s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.554s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m14.176s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m14.355s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m14.366s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m14.799s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m14.963s 8 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m15.452s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m15.698s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.863s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m16.214s 12 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m16.253s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m16.497s 14 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m16.642s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m16.660s 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m16.809s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.978s 18 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m17.431s 19 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m17.770s 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m17.868s 21 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m17.926s 22 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team No time set