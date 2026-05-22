2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
Full results from Friday at the 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix
The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix weekend began with a heavily disrupted practice session, headed by Kimi Antonelli.
Mercedes led the way in FP1 in Montreal, taking full advantage of a major upgrade package to set the fastest times of the session.
While Antonelli set his best time on the first lap of a soft tyre run, an error for George Russell left him half a second off the pace, and needing to go again to close the gap.
Ferrari quietly went about its business, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc third and fourth, the former lapping at the scene of his first grand prix victory back in 2007.
Max Verstappen had numerous complaints about heavy steering and snaps, but was fifth fastest, ahead of the McLaren pair.
FP1 was severely disrupted by three red flag periods; first for Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls appearing to suffer a hydraulic problem as it stopped on track, next after Alex Albon struck a groundhog with his Williams, causing significant damage to his car, and finally, after Esteban Ocon lost his front wing with a bizarre collision with the wall.
Franco Colapinto was unable to set a time after suffering a reliability problem in the opening stages, for which his car required an engine change.
2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full FP1 results
|2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - FP1 results
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.402s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.554s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m14.176s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m14.355s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m14.366s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m14.799s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m14.963s
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m15.452s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m15.698s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.863s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m16.214s
|12
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.253s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m16.497s
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m16.642s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m16.660s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.809s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.978s
|18
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.431s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m17.770s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m17.868s
|21
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m17.926s
|22
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|No time set