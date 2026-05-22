George Russell teases Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 partnership - 'I'd relish the opportunity'

George Russell has said he would "relish" partnering Max Verstappen in a future Nurburgring 24 Hours effort, although the Red Bull driver did not share his excitement level.

Verstappen captured the imaginations of Formula 1 fans and drivers alike last weekend as he took on the fearsome Nordschleife in a GT3 car, with a late-race reliability issue ending what appeared to be a race-winning charge.

Last year, after a series of close-fought on-track battles, the relationship between Russell and Verstappen was strained at times, but the Mercedes driver had nothing but admiration for his rival's latest outing.

Verstappen and his team-mates were third-fastest in first qualifying

Asked if he could one day take on the challenge himself, Russell said: "Yeah, definitely one day.

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"To be honest, like Pierre [Gasly] said, watching Max at the weekend was pretty cool to see. I’ve followed the race in the past and those 24-hour races – there, Bathurst as well – they’re just brutal races. And all of us are in a slightly different position to Max.

"Obviously, we’re also pursuing to win a World Championship, but obviously, he’s in a luxurious position to do what he enjoys, and that’s great for him. He did a great job."

Verstappen's efforts came at the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 car, something that does little to cool speculation that the four-time champion could one day join the Silver Arrows in F1.

Suggested that he could partner Verstappen in the Nurburgring one day, Russell added: "Never say never. Who knows? As I said, never say never.

Russell celebrates his 2025 win in Canada

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"Max is obviously one of the best. I was asked a lot last year about being team-mates with him, but more in Formula 1 rather than sharing a seat. I’m up for it and would relish the opportunity to always go against the best, and that’s how I felt when I was team-mates with Lewis, and still how I feel about Max. As any driver, you want to go head-to-head with the best."

For Verstappen, however, who partnered with experienced endurance racing hands Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella, and Lucas Auer, adding Russell to his line-up is not something that he envisages, agreeing that the pair are at different places in their F1 careers.

"I think I'm also in a bit of a different situation," said Verstappen.

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"Championships in F1 and, of course, I competed with my whole GT3 project, so I think we are a little bit in a different position on that. I think, for him, his focus is at the moment fully on F1.

"But it's cool. A lot of drivers were texting me and following it, so I think it's always nice to see that."