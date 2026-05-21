Why George Russell needed ‘painful’ F1 Miami GP - and how it could benefit him

George Russell believes he will ultimately benefit from what he described as being a “much-needed” and “painful” Formula 1 weekend in Miami.

The Mercedes driver saw his deficit to team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli increase to 20 points after the Italian teenager clinched a hat-trick of consecutive wins at the Miami Grand Prix.

Antonelli had the upper hand over Russell for the third race in a row as the Briton struggled around a track he admitted is one of his weakest on the F1 calendar.

Asked what lessons he learned from the difficult weekend, Russell replied: “I think for a lot of us, we’re all so focused on the energy management that all of the issues from the past in dealing with the tyres, dealing with the set-up, just fundamentals of racing, has kind of been put on the back-burner because we’re all so focused on energy management.

“We missed some key things because we were focused elsewhere and that was a good little reminder. As painful as it was, it was a very much needed weekend because I think it’s going to prove very beneficial for the rest of the year.”

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Russell’s key lesson from F2 title triumph

Russell came from behind to beat Norris to the F2 title

Russell, the overwhelming pre-season title favourite, will be looking to bounce back at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, a race he dominated last season.

It has been suggested that Montreal could prove to be a crucial weekend for Russell in terms of the title race, but he stressed there is still plenty of time to turn things around.

Russell pointed to the fact that he overturned an even greater deficit during his Formula 2 title-winning campaign in 2018, ultimately finishing 68 points clear of Lando Norris.

“It’s just another race for me,” Russell insisted. “It’s not even on my mind, the championship. I know what I’m capable of, I know the speed I’ve got.

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“Obviously Miami was a bad weekend. It was a tough weekend for me there last year and I went to Montreal and had a great weekend. Doesn’t mean this year is going to be the same but I just need to focus on myself, go through my processes as I did in Melbourne, as I did in China and control what I can control. There’s really no reason to panic at all. We’re four races down, 18 at least to go.

“I actually look back on my F2 season, which was the last time I fought for a championship. I was P6 after four races in F2 and 35 points down, so at this point it means nothing.”

Mercedes upgrade ‘looks promising’

Russell is 20 points behind teenage team-mate Antonelli

Mercedes is bringing its first major upgrade package of the season to Canada and Russell is hopeful it will help the Silver Arrows re-affirm its status as the clear benchmark in F1 2026.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be as competitive as what we saw with the upgrades McLaren and Ferrari brought in Miami,” he said.

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“They obviously took a decent step forward. Our numbers look pretty promising, but we know it may not correlate that way in reality.

“There’s no science telling us it won’t be competitive, but until we drive it on track, there’s always going to be a few unknowns.”

Who will win the F1 Canadian Grand Prix? Choices Andrea Kimi Antonelli George Russell Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Someone else