Williams poaches four senior figures from multiple F1 rivals

Williams has recruited Piers Thynne from McLaren to take on a new leadership role, among a series of key signings from Formula 1 rivals.

Thynne, who served as McLaren’s chief operating officer at McLaren until January, will join Williams as the team’s new chief optimisation and planning officer.

The 48-year-old Briton will start work in his newly-created role at Williams at an unspecified date in August.

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“I am delighted to be joining Atlassian Williams F1 Team at what is a really exciting moment,” Thynne said.

“Williams has clear ambition to be championship level in all areas and set new standards in the sport, and I can’t wait to play my part in that as a member of the senior leadership group.

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“I have enjoyed a fantastic time at McLaren, helping bring the team back to the top, and hope we will be able to do the same at Williams.”

Williams has also announced the appointment of Claire Simpson and Fred Judd from Mercedes, as well as Steve Booth, who joins from Alpine.

Simpson and Judd will take on the roles of head of aerodynamic development and head of performance optimisation respectively, while ex-Alpine chief engineer Booth becomes head of vehicle engineering.

Williams boss Vowles has strengthened his organisation

Williams’ new recruits have worked on 12 championship-winning cars and boast over 65 years of experience between them.

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“I am thrilled to be welcoming Piers to Atlassian Williams F1 Team as we continue investing in the people, processes and technology to compete at the front in Formula 1,” Williams team principal James Vowles said.

“We are clear in our ambition to build a team that can win World Championships, and Piers has unrivalled recent experience in doing exactly that.

“I am also delighted to welcome Claire, Fred and Steve - we are attracting extremely talented strategic recruits from throughout the paddock who will add to the foundations we have already put in place over the past few years and help take us to the next level.”

Why is this significant?

Williams has bolstered its ranks with important signings, with the capture of Thynne in particular representing a major coup.

Thynne played a key role in McLaren's back-to-back title-winning campaigns in 2024 and 2025 as the Woking squad secured a first constructors' title in 26 years before completing a world championship double last year.

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Williams has recruited from McLaren

There are strong historical ties between Thynne and Williams. His late father, Sheridan, was legendary Williams team boss Frank Williams' commercial right-hand man.

Thynne was also named after ex-F1 driver Piers Courage, who was good friends with Williams.

The signings come as a timely boost for Williams following a hugely difficult start to the 2026 season.

Williams currently languishes eighth in the constructors’ championship having scored just five points from the opening four races with a FW48 car that is badly off the pace and overweight.

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