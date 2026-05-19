‘Christian Horner is F1’s equivalent of Pep Guardiola’ as speculation over return ramps up

Christian Horner has been likened to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the former Red Bull team boss continues to be linked with a Formula 1 return.

Horner was sacked from his position as Red Bull CEO and team principal last July and has been out of a job since his 20-year stint running the Milton Keynes squad came to an end.

The 52-year-old Briton has stated he has “unfinished business” in F1 and is keen to make a return. Crucially, Horner is now free to join another team in the F1 paddock following the expiry of his non-compete clause earlier this month.

Manchester City boss Guardiola has visited F1 races

When it comes to sealing a return, Horner has been branded as F1’s equivalent to iconic Manchester City boss Guardiola, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the current Premier League season.

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“I've spoken to Horner informally over the past few months and it's clear to me that while he's ready to come back, he has no interest in returning to the pit wall just for the sake of it,” Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater said.

“It would need to be the right kind of project. That would mean he'd more than likely require a stake-holding within a team that has the potential to win in F1 again.

“When will he be back? There's an enthusiasm for his return among stakeholders and leadership figures in F1, but the individual team situations are complicated.

“If Pep Guardiola were on football's managerial market he'd walk into another top job almost straight away. Horner is F1's equivalent, given his record, but there are fewer openings and then there are the inter-personal politics to consider.”

Alpine the ‘likeliest’ option for Horner

Horner continues to be linked with Alpine © XPB Images

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Horner has made surprise guest appearances in both the MotoGP and Formula E paddocks in recent weeks, with his presence causing a stir as rumours about his next move continue to swirl.

The former Red Bull chief has been heavily linked with Alpine after it emerged he is part of an investment group interested in buying the 24 per cent stake in the team owned by Otro Capital.

Horner has also held talks with Chinese car manufacturer BYD, with the brand keen to become the 12th team on the F1 grid.

But Alpine is viewed as being the most likely avenue for an F1 comeback for Horner.

“Let's see how the Alpine situation develops - it's the likeliest way for him to make a quick return and Zak Brown's recent interventions on ownership might have a bearing on how that all plays out,” Slater continued.

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“Beyond that, it's still early in the year. If a team has a significant performance deficit or isn't making the progress hoped for, will their ownership inevitably look to Horner?”

Who will Christian Horner return to F1 with? Choices Alpine Ferrari Aston Martin Haas A 12th F1 team