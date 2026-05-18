Christian Horner’s latest surprise paddock appearance explained as key F1 clause expires

Ex-Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner made another surprise guest appearance in a motorsport paddock as he visited Formula E’s Monaco E-Prix.

Horner, who was sacked as Red Bull’s CEO and team principal in July last year after 20 years at the helm of the team, caused a stir last month with an outing at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez.

The 52-year-old’s Briton’s appearance in the MotoGP paddock sparked rumours he could be looking to join another ex-F1 team boss, Guenther Steiner, by moving into MotoGP.

Horner has been out of a job in F1 since being sacked by Red Bull in July last year

Horner was back in another motorsport paddock last weekend, this time visiting the latest round of the Formula E championship in Monaco.

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Other stars from F1 including reigning world champion Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and Gabriel Bortoleto were also in attendance during the weekend.

Explaining his Formula E trip, Horner told talkSPORT: "I've been down to the MotoGP, having a look at the bikes.

"Coventry City made the Premiership, so that kept me busy watching those guys. And, yeah, for the first time in 30 years, I've had a little bit of time out, mainly with my family, so it's been good.

"I'm enjoying a bit of time out, and it's really nice to be at a race where you have absolutely zero pressure.

"So, usually standing on this grid, you would be worried about the next two hours, but for me, I'm just here to learn a little bit more about Formula E.

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"I came as a guest with the Liberty [Media] guys, and it's great to see how this championship is doing.

“It's my first ever Formula E race, so seeing that Gen 4 car, I mean, that's going to be a big step for these guys.

"I think it looks quite a beast, so I think it's going to be a big step for them.”

Horner free to return to F1

Horner has been linked with Alpine

Horner is now a free agent and is officially allowed to return to work for another team in F1 following his Red Bull firing.

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As part of his severance package, Horner had a non-compete clause that prevented him from joining an F1 rival until the spring of 2026.

That clause ran until early May and expired following the Miami Grand Prix, freeing Horner up to make an F1 comeback.

A return to F1 has been long speculated for Horner, who has stated that he has “unfinished business” in the world championship.

Horner has been linked with a return through the purchase of a stake in the Alpine team.

Shareholder Otro Capital is looking to offload a 24 per cent stake in Alpine and Horner is one of the interested parties, as well as Mercedes.

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