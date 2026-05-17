Nurburgring 24 Hours: Max Verstappen’s victory hopes wrecked by late car issue

Watch live as Max Verstappen takes on the Nurburgring 24 Hours

Verstappen at the Nurburgring
Verstappen at the Nurburgring
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Max Verstappen's hopes of victory at the Nurburgring 24 Hours are over after a techincal problem struck with just over three hours remaining. 

Verstappen's Winward Racing-run Mercedes-AMG GT3 was lapping in the lead, having spent most of the night at the front of the field, when Daniel Juncadella crawled into the pits.

The #3 car had been running full-length stints of eight laps throughout, so when Juncadella pulled into the pits just three laps into his stint, it was obvious that this was not a planned stop. 

Mechanics quickly went to work on the rear right corner of the Mercedes, with personnel getting under the car to do a full post-mortem. 

When Juncadella stopped, the sister #80 Winward Racing Mercedes took the lead, with the pole-sitting #84 Red Bull Team Abt Lamborghini moving into second place.

The Verstappen car was involved in a couple of moments of contact throughout the race, with Juncadella tapping the #84 car on lap one, with the Lamborghini suffering a puncture and dropping to the rear of the field as a result, while infighting between Verstappen and Engel during the night saw minor side-to-side touching.

More to follow...

 

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Max Verstappen’s victory hopes wrecked by late car issue
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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