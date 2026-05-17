Nurburgring 24 Hours: Max Verstappen’s victory hopes wrecked by late car issue

Max Verstappen's hopes of victory at the Nurburgring 24 Hours are over after a techincal problem struck with just over three hours remaining.

Verstappen's Winward Racing-run Mercedes-AMG GT3 was lapping in the lead, having spent most of the night at the front of the field, when Daniel Juncadella crawled into the pits.

The #3 car had been running full-length stints of eight laps throughout, so when Juncadella pulled into the pits just three laps into his stint, it was obvious that this was not a planned stop.

Mechanics quickly went to work on the rear right corner of the Mercedes, with personnel getting under the car to do a full post-mortem.

When Juncadella stopped, the sister #80 Winward Racing Mercedes took the lead, with the pole-sitting #84 Red Bull Team Abt Lamborghini moving into second place.

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The Verstappen car was involved in a couple of moments of contact throughout the race, with Juncadella tapping the #84 car on lap one, with the Lamborghini suffering a puncture and dropping to the rear of the field as a result, while infighting between Verstappen and Engel during the night saw minor side-to-side touching.

More to follow...