Where Max Verstappen qualified for his Nurburgring 24 Hours debut

Max Verstappen makes his debut at the Nurburgring 24 Hours this weekend

Verstappen at the Nurburgring
Verstappen at the Nurburgring
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Max Verstappen will debut at the Nurburgring 24 Hours from the second row of the grid on Saturday. 

The four-time Formula 1 champion will line up in fourth on the grid at the Nordschleife ahead of his debut at the 24-hour race. 

With three different drivers required to complete running in the three-part Top Qualifying session, Verstappen took the wheel in the second phase, successfully navigating the Mercedes AMG-GT3 into the top 12 grid slots. Daniel Juncadella took the wheel for the final element of qualifying, with his time 0.882s shy of the pole lap. 

That time of 8m 11.123s was set by Luca Engstler, at the wheel of the #84 Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Winward Racing, the team that runs Verstappen's Mercedes, faces an uphill task with its second car, after early pace-setter Maro Engel lost control and slammed into the barriers in TQ2, putting the entry out of the session. 

Saturday's action will get underway at 9am BST with a warm-up, before the race begins at 2pm BST.  

Nurburgring 24 Hours - Qualifying 1 - Top 10
POSITIONTEAMCLASSDRIVERSCARTIME
1#84 Red Bull Team AbtSP9Engstler, Bortolotti, NiedarhauserLamborghini Huracan GT38:11.123
2#130 Red Bull Team ABTSP9Mapelli, Catsburg, YellolyLamborghini Huracan GT38:11.468
3#16 Scherer Sport PHXSP9Hasse, Sims, GreenAudi R8 LMS GT38:11.984
4#3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen RacingSP9Verstappen, Juncadella, Gounon, AuerMercedes-AMG GT38:12.005
5#45 Realize Kondo Racing with RinaldiSP9Perel, Marschall, Vermeulen, NeubauerFerrari 296 GT38:12.221
6#7 Franz KonradSP9Stalidzane, Paul, Engelhart, LefterovLamborghini Huracan GT38:12.256
7#64 HRT Ford RacingSP9Olsen, Mies, Vervisch, MainiFord Mustang GT38:13.676
8#911 Manthey RacingSP9Estre, Güven, PreiningPorsche 911 GT38:13.939
9#1 ROWE RACINGSP9Farfus, Marciello, Van der Linde, PepperBMW M4 GT38:14.256
10#47 KCMGSP9Fukuzumi, Gamou, Krohn, PittardMercedes-AMG GT38:14.627

Ahead of the weekend, the Mercedes cars in the field were hit with a 35-kilo balance of performance penalty, with the minimum weight set at 1,335kg. In comparison, this is the full 35kg heavier than the McLaren entry, while it is 30kg heavier than the Audi R8. 

Further hindering Verstappen's chances of success is the fact that his Mercedes has been fitted with 34.5mm restrictors, which will limit the pace in a straight line. 

However, a prescribed wing angle of five degrees should negate this shortcoming in the corners, of which there is no shortage at the Norschleife.

Will Max Verstappen win the Nurburgring 24 Hours on his debut?

 

 

 

 

Where Max Verstappen qualified for his Nurburgring 24 Hours debut
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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