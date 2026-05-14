Revealed: Where Max Verstappen ended up in first qualifying for Nurburgring 24 Hours

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen placed third-fastest in the first qualifying session for the Nurburgring 24 Hours on Thursday.

Verstappen was the first driver behind the wheel in the No.3 Red Bull-liveried Mercedes-AMG GT3 Team Verstappen Racing entry during the two-hour session and set the early benchmark with an 8m18.539s.

The 28-year-old Dutchman’s time was beaten by Fabian Schiller in the No.80 Mercedes by 3.6 seconds before Verstappen handed over to team-mates Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

Verstappen is trying to win the Nürburgring 24 Hours at the first attempt

Raffaele Marciello - in the No.1 Rowe Racing BMW - also outpaced Team Verstappen Racing to go second-fastest.

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There was a scary moment when Alexander Hardt’s No.900 Porsche GT3 Cup car pulled over to the side of the track on fire, before it was hit by the No.146 WS Racing entry.

Both drivers were unhurt but it was a close call for Hardt, who was narrowly avoided by Carrie Schreiner as he was inspecting his stricken car.

The track action continues on Thursday evening with the second qualifying session, which takes place between 7 and 10.30pm UK time.

Nurburgring 24 Hours - Qualifying 1 - Top 10 POSITION TEAM CLASS DRIVERS CAR TIME 1 #80 Mercedes-AMG Team RAVENOL SP9 Engel, Stolz, Schiller, Martin Mercedes-AMG GT3 8:14.957 2 #1 ROWE RACING SP9 Farfus, Marciello, Van der Linde, Pepper BMW M4 GT3 8:18.069 3 #3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing SP9 Verstappen, Juncadella, Gounon, Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 8:18.539 4 #99 ROWE RACING SP9 Harper, Hesse, Van der Linde, Vanthoor BMW M4 GT3 8:18.602 5 #911 Manthey Racing SP9 Estre, Güven, Preining Porsche 911 GT3 8:21.717 6 #130 Red Bull Team ABT SP9 Mapelli, Catsburg, Yelloly Lamborghini Huracan GT3 8:21.998 7 #77 Schubert Motorsport SP9 Wittmann, Eng, Weerts, Frijns BMW M4 GT3 8:26.625 8 #64 HRT Ford Racing SP9 Olsen, Mies, Vervisch, Maini Ford Mustang GT3 8:26.751 9 #16 Scherer Sport PHX SP9 Haase, Sims, Green Audi R8 LMS GT3 8:27.080 10 #17 Dunlop Motorsport SP9 Andlauer, Boccolaci, Menzel, Picariello Porsche 911 GT3 R 8:27.176

How does the qualifying format work?

Qualifying at the Nurburgring 24 Hours is a unique and complex affair.

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It is split into a two-day event, with qualifying sessions spread across both Thursday and Friday.

Qualifying 1 and Qualifying 2 take place on Thursday and help to start shaping the grid for the lower classes, with positions P50 to P161 locked in.

Verstappen is racing in a Red Bull-liveried Mercedes GT3 car

These comprise of a two-hour afternoon session, and a three-and-a-half hour evening session to enable drivers the chance to get to grip with driving after dark.

For the leading runners, Thursday’s sessions are effectively practice outings.

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The main qualifying then starts on Friday with Top Qualifying deciding the leading grid spots.

These are split into three sessions - Top Qualifying 1, 2 and 3. There is also a Qualifying 3 session which takes place on Friday, before Top Qualifying 3.

Top Qualifying 1 runs for 35 minutes, with the fastest 20 cars moving onto Top Qualifying 2.

The fastest 12 cars will battle it out for pole position and the leading grid positions during Top Qualifying 3.

Will Max Verstappen win the Nurburgring 24 Hours on his debut? Choices Yes No

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