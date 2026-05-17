Ex-F1 driver disqualified, loses licence, after Nurburgring 24 Hours penalty

Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock will take no further part in the Nurburgring 24 Hours after having his license revoked.

In the darkness of the early morning hours, Glock was at the wheel of the Benetton-liveried #69 McLaren 720S-GT3, when he was clocked doing 112kph through a 60kph slow zone.

These zones signal that there is an accident or a track blockage, and they exist to negate the need for a safety car on the 25.4km Nordschleife layout. The zones are highlighted by boards, flags, and light signals, with the speed initially reduced to 120kph before drivers hit the severe limitation.

It is also common for recovery vehicles, including trucks, to be on the track in these areas.

Glock arrived at the zone in question just before midnight, and the extreme speed has seen the stewards throw the book at him, with the former Toyota F1 driver being handed two penalty points.

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Glock with Leclerc © XPB Images

But having received two points at a previous event, Glock will be unable to take any further part in the 2026 race.

The stewards notice determined a sacntion of: "[The] Immediate disqualification of the driver T. Glock for this event and a general withdrawal of the DPN license."

The reasoning read: "The Stewards examined all evidence and heard from the competitors representitive. After they determined that the driver T. Glock received two Penalty Points during this event, previously he did receive two Penalty Points at the 24h Qualifiers, the Stewards imposed the above penalty."

However, while Glock is not permitted to continue, the car can continue in the hands of team-mates Ben Dorr, Timo Scheider, and Marvin Kirchhofer.

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Alongside Glock's penalty, the car was also handed an 82-second penalty. This comes on top of a 33s sanction previously for failing to comply to the minimum pitstop time.

The car is currently under investigation for a further Code 60 violation.

With four and a half hours remaining, the #69 car sits in 15th place.