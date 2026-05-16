Mercedes "never seen anything like" Max Verstappen's Nurburgring 24 adaptation

Mercedes has hailed the efforts of Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, as the Red Bull Formula 1 driver contests the iconic race for the first time.

Verstappen's Red Bull liveried Mercedes AMG-GT3 started the endurance race on Germany's Nordschleife from fourth place, with Daniel Juncadella at the wheel.

Just through the four-time F1 world champion's participation, interest in the Nurburgring 24 Hours has spiked, with the race a sellout for the first time, a bulging entry list, and massively increased media attention.

Verstappen and his team-mates were third-fastest in first qualifying

"Thanks to Max, many fans who normally only follow Formula 1 are now also watching," Mercedes’ head of customer racing, Stefan Wendl, told De Telegraaf.

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"They see that this is another completely different aspect of motorsport, including exciting wheel-to-wheel fights. They may not be used to that anymore.

"It's great to see what Max is bringing about. And that even more people now feel how great this event is, with that special atmosphere along the track.

“And then there are the amateur racers who are chasing their dreams by driving here and then also being in the same race as Verstappen."