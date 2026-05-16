Carlos Sainz verdict after first lap of F1 Madring circuit

Carlos Sainz has given his early verdict on the Madring after completing the first laps at Formula 1's newest grand prix venue.

The Madring will host the Spanish Grand Prix in early September, after taking over the event from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which will run the newly titled Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in June.

The 5.4km, 22-turn layout is a partial street track, with the second half of the layout a purpose-built track.

The circuit remains under construction and faces an FIA inspection at the end of the month, as preparations ramp up for the arrival of F1 machinery.

Speaking on a video released by F1, Sainz said: "I really enjoyed that. I just remembered the fun I have when I drive a car around a new track.

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Start of the 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona

"Honestly, it's impressive, because I didn't expect to have so much fun. I didn't expect it to be so flowing, so wide, where you can actually lean on the car for so long, especially that open section, and I just realised how fast we were going. If we were going fast in this, imagine it in a Formula 1 car."

Asked which part of the layout was his favourite, the Williams driver, who is an ambassador for the circuit, pointed to the elevation out of Turn 7 and into the heavy braking zone for Turn 8, where visibility is minimal.

"You go from a very tight, more like a street-style area, to suddenly a blind corner where you see absolutely nothing," he added.

"Then suddenly, the track opens up, and it's like you go through a screen and into a different world. I love that the track has two completely separated, different parts, and you go from a street part to a fully open wide part."

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While a single lap experience on an empty track can be a thrill, Sainz expects there to be plenty of overtaking when things get underway.

"You have two main straights, which is going to create plenty of overtaking, especially with this generation of cars where the battery is going to be tight going onto another long straight," said Sainz.

"Then, even on that infield part, you are going to have spots to overtake. The momentum allows you to follow closely, because you can choose different lines and put your car in clean air."