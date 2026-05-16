Nurburgring 24 Hours Race Day: Watch live as Max Verstappen debuts in the iconic event

Watch live as Max Verstappen takes on the Nurburgring 24 Hours

Verstappen and his team-mates were third-fastest in first qualifying
Verstappen and his team-mates were third-fastest in first qualifying
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Max Verstappen takes on the Nurburgring 24 Hours for the first time, and you can follow all of the action live with Crash.net.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion's Mercedes AMG-GT3 will start from fourth on the grid for the 24-hour event on Germany's iconic Nordschleife. A live stream of the full event as well as an onboard feed from the #3 car is available via live embeds below. 

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Verstappen will be partnered by experienced GT racers Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, and Lucas Auer in the Red Bull liveried entry. 

Across the early stages of the weekend, Verstappen has experienced both dry and wet running, with the rain falling during a late-night qualifying session on Thursday. 

In Friday's three-part Top Qualifying, the Dutchman took the wheel for TQ2, confirming his car's place in the top 12 positions, before Juncadella locked in the second row grid slot. 

The two Red Bull Team Abt Lamborghini Huracan GT3s locked out the front row, with the #84 car qualified by Luca Engstler starting ahead of the #130 entry. 

The 24-hour race will begin at 2pm BST, with a short warmup session taking place in the morning, allowing drivers to get up to speed before the main event. 

Verstappen at the Nurburgring
Verstappen at the Nurburgring
© Red Bull Content Pool

Nurburgring 24 Hours Full Schedule

Warmup: 9am
Race Finish: 2pm

All times in BST.

Will Max Verstappen win the Nurburgring 24 Hours on his debut?


What Max Verstappen has said

Max Verstappen has received widespread praise for his approach to the Nurburgring 24 Hours, a challenge he has balanced alongside his regular F1 campaign. 

Speaking after qualifying, he reflected on the challenge he has faced so far against drivers with considerably more GT experience. 

“I felt comfortable in the car because we were targeting to get to the top qualifying three, which of course is not easy with the competition out there," said Verstappen.

“It's super tough, a lot of fast cars around, but we just managed to sneak in. So the final lap was just good enough and it was nice.

“Luckily, it was dry, the car felt all right and we managed to sneak in. So that was the target and yeah, yesterday, a lot of changing conditions and for me the first time in the night.

“Probably the worst possible conditions with the rain, the fog coming in. But at least I got a good first idea of what to expect potentially in the race as well. So that was good.”

Nurburgring 24 Hours Race Day: Watch live as Max Verstappen debuts in the iconic event
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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