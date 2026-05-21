Christian Horner F1 return saga continues as BYD links emerge

Former Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner is reportedly in talks to helm a potential entry by Chinese manufacturer BYD.

The Briton was ousted from his role with Red Bull midway through the 2025 season, following a period of turmoil that included allegations of inappropriate behaviour, as well as poor on-track results.

Horner is now free to return to the F1 paddock, following the expiration of his non-compete clause in his Red Bull exit package.

Horner is plotting a return to F1

He has already been linked to a buy-in at Alpine, though this looks unlikely after Mercedes threw its hat into the ring on this 24% stake.

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According to The Race, Horner has now been in talks with Chinese manufacturer BYD, following an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Horner has already caused a stir with visits to the MotoGP paddock at Jerez, and Formula E in Monaco; the latter coincided with the Cannes Film Festival.

BYD is reportedly exploring two possibilities to enter F1, either as a fully-fledged 12th team, or through a 100% takeover of an existing outfit.

Horner’s ambitions to return to the F1 paddock are known to either include a financial stake in a squad or power to the same level he previously had at Red Bull.

The timeline for a BYD entry is unclear, with the Chinese car maker needing to go through F1’s entry process if the series wanted to open it up again.

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It’s also unclear how the forecasted return to V8s and a scaling back of electrification from 2031 will impact BYD’s plans.

Horner has been out of a job in F1 since being sacked by Red Bull in July last year

On the prospect of a Chinese manufacturer joining the F1 grid, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said last year: “If there is a Chinese [manufacturer interested], and I will speak on behalf of FOM, they will agree to that, because it is about sustaining the business.

“If there is a team from China, let's say, and FOM approved it, and I am 100% they will approve it, wouldn't it make more money with China coming in? I believe, yes.”

Stella Li, BYD’s executive vice president, recently told SportMediaset: “I like Formula 1 because it's about passion, culture and people dream of being in Formula 1…it's something we're discussing.

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“It's a real opportunity to test our technology.”

The Chinese EV market has boomed in recent years, with Western manufacturers facing financial problems as the demand cheaper electric and hybrid vehicles for China soars.

F1’s own success has made it a hugely attractive prospect for car brands, with Honda, Audi and Ford all joining the grid this season.