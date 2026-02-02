Christian Horner has “unfinished business” in F1 as return links intensify

Ousted Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner says he has “unfinished business” in the championship, as links to a return to the paddock with Alpine intensify.

The veteran team boss helmed Red Bull from its inception in 2005 through eight world titles with Sebastian Vettel (2010-2013) and Max Verstappen (2021-2024).

But Horner was ousted from his role midway through the 2025 season, amid a decline in results for Red Bull and in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behaviour the year before.

Since his departure from Red Bull, Horner has been repeatedly linked to a paddock comeback in some capacity.

That now appears to be with Alpine, with Horner set to become a minor stakeholder in the Enstone-based outfit.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Horner ‘doesn’t need to go back’, so a return has to be ‘right opportunity’

Horner says he only wants to return to the paddock to a project that can win, but says he misses being involved in F1.

“I feel like I have unfinished business in Formula 1,” PA reports him as saying.

“It didn’t finish the way that I would have liked it to finish.

“But, I am not going to come back for just anything.

“I am only going to come back for something that can win. I don’t want to go back in the paddock unless I have something to do.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I miss the sport, I miss the people, I miss the team that I built. I had 21 incredible years in Formula 1.

“I had a great run, won a lot of races, championships and worked with some amazing drivers, engineers and partners.

“I don’t need to go back. I could stop my career now.

“So, I would only go back for the right opportunity to work with great people, and to work in an environment where people want to win, and they share that desire.

“I would want to be a partner, rather than just a hired hand, but we will see how it plays out. I am not in a rush. I don’t need to do anything.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT