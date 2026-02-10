Fresh McLaren twist in Christian Horner Alpine F1 return rumours

Christian Horner is said to be in talks with a former McLaren Racing backer as he plots potential F1 return with Alpine.

Christian Horner left F1 last July
Former Red Bull chief Christian Horner has held talks with a former backer of McLaren Racing over a potential buy-in of the Alpine F1 team.

Horner, who was sacked as Red Bull’s CEO and team principal last July after 20 years at the helm of the Milton Keynes squad, is reportedly in talks with MSP Sports Capital about investing in Alpine, according to Sky News.

Sky News reports Horner was approached by MSP Sports Capital, who sold its stake in McLaren Racing in September 2025, about an offer to acquire Otro Capital’s 24 percent stake in the Enstone-based F1 team.

It is known that Horner is keen to return to the championship and the 52-year-old Briton is currently plotting his next move.

Alpine confirmed last month that Horner is among a group of investors who had expressed an interest in buying the Otro Capital stake.

"With the continued rapid growth of Formula One, the valuation of the teams has been increasing and, not surprisingly, has led to multiple interested parties looking to enter the sport," an Alpine statement read. 

"The team is regularly approached and contacted from potential investors, particularly given Otro Capital declared exploratory talks have taken place.

"One of those parties to express an interest is a group of investors, which also includes Christian Horner.

"Any approaches or discussions are with the existing shareholders, Otro Capital (24 per cent) and Renault Group (76 per cent), not directly with (boss) Flavio Briatore or the team.”

Speaking to TODAY about the recent rumours, Horner said: "Well, look, so far I've been going to pretty much every team on the grid.

“I've spoken very little publicly since I left Red Bull. It's flattering that there's often this speculation that I'm going to this team or that team, but that's rife in Formula 1.

"I'd only come back for the right opportunity, working with the right people that are like-minded and want to win. I've got no interest in just taking part.

"Look, I've done my shift, I think. If I were to come back, it would be in a slightly different role to the one that I performed for the last 21 years or so. So we'll see.

"The interest in the sport is sky-high. There's some fantastic people that want to invest in Formula 1. But I'm in no rush. If my career stops at the end of my time at Red Bull, I've had an incredible run, and as I say, I'd only come back for something that was genuinely exciting and something that could ultimately win."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

