McLaren unveil MCL40 livery ahead of F1 2026 double title defence

McLaren have revealed their 2026 F1 livery two days before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The Woking outfit finally presented their official livery for the upcoming 2026 season during an online launch from the Bahrain International Circuit.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was joined by team principal Andrea Stella and the team’s drivers, reigning world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as the covers were taken off the MCL40.

McLaren’s colour scheme once again features the team’s iconic 'Papaya orange'. The team’s 2026 challenger previously sported a special stealth livery during the behind closed doors shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January.

The British squad head into the 2026 season and F1’s rules reset looking to successfully defend both the constructors’ and drivers’ world championships.

McLaren sealed their second consecutive constructors’ title in record-equalling speed last year, while Norris overcame a challenge from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and teammate Piastri to clinch his maiden drivers’ crown in a nail-biting 2025 showdown in Abu Dhabi.

McLaren confident they are in 'strong' position

Speaking to media including Crash.net ahead of McLaren's launch on Monday, Brown said early indications suggest his side will be in a strong position to challenge at the very front of the grid once again.

“I think it's very early days, I think very risky to judge Spain. What I would say is we feel like we'll be competitive,” Brown said when asked how he rates McLaren's chances in 2026.

“The top four teams all seemed very competitive. So very early days, but indications that we will be strong. But I think it would be premature to make any predictions beyond an initial few days of testing. Obviously, things will start to become a little bit clearer over the next two weeks.”

Brown added: “Off-season development of the car has been good, exciting times with obviously very complicated new regulations in which we're still discovering the race car. Drivers had great off-seasons, they're in good shape and well prepared.”

Despite Norris being the reigning world champion, it is George Russell who is the current bookmakers’ favourite for the 2026 world championship, with Mercedes widely tipped to start F1’s new era as the team to beat.

McLaren will remain in Bahrain for the next two weeks for pre-season testing. The first three-day test takes place later this week between 11-13 February, with the second held on 18-20 February.

The 2026 F1 season then kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 8 March.