McLaren weigh in on ‘typical politics of F1’ amid 2026 engine compression row

McLaren have spoken out on the engine compression row that has engulfed F1 ahead of the 2026 season.

Much of the build up to the new F1 campaign, which sees sweeping new power unit and chassis regulations introduced, has centred around a controversy regarding compression ratio limits amid concerns from rivals that Mercedes have found a potential loophole.

Mercedes are suspected to have discovered a way to comply with the 16:1 compression ratio during static tests, but achieve a higher ratio when the car is running and not subject to the checks.

Rivals have been ramping up efforts to halt any advantage Mercedes may have and want to see the compression ratio rules changed in time for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

“It's typical politics of Formula One,” Brown told media including Crash.net ahead of McLaren’s livery launch on Monday. “The engine has been designed and totally compliant within the rules.

“That's what the sport is about, no different than things like double diffusers that we've seen in the past where they're compliant within the rules.

“I don't believe that there's a significant advantage as being represented by the competition, but of course their job is any perceived advantage, they’ll make a story out of it, but the reality is the engine is completely compliant, passed all its tests, and I think HPP [Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains] has done a good job.”

Brown confirmed McLaren have not been directly involved in the discussions that have taken place in recent weeks.

“We're aware, but it's a Mercedes topic,” he said. “We obviously don't build and design the power unit, so HPP does a good job of keeping us in the loop.

“Obviously, we're very interested, but we don't sit in the power unit working group where those conversations happen.”

Brown also downplayed suggestions that a late rule change may prevent Mercedes-powered teams from competing at the first race of the season in Melbourne.

“I can't imagine that you wouldn't have Mercedes teams on the grid in Australia,” Brown stressed.

“We're not privy to those conversations, and so I wouldn't even know from a power unit point of view what would be required to change the regulations, but we'll have all the Mercedes teams on the grids in Australia, I'm sure.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has told rivals pointing the finger at the German manufacturer to instead "get your s*** together" ahead of the season.