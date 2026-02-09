Aston Martin F1 2026 launch: How to watch, start time, everything you need to know

The Aston Martin F1 team will reveal their livery for the F1 2026 season today.

Aston Martin will become the 11th and final F1 team to showcase their official livery for the upcoming 2026 campaign on Monday 9 February, ahead of the first pre-season test in Bahrain later this week.

This is everything you need to know about the launch.

When and where is the Aston Martin F1 2026 launch?

Aston Martin will unveil their livery for their AMR26 on Monday 9 February in what is being dubbed as an ‘Opening Night Season Launch’.

The event is taking place at The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Saudi Arabia - the home of Aston Martin’s title sponsor Aramco - and will begin at 7pm UK time.

How can I watch the Aston Martin F1 2026 launch?

Fans will be able to watch the launch on Aston Martin’s TikTok channel and YouTube, while Sky Sports F1 will also broadcast the event in the UK.

Aston Martin have promised “a truly cinematic experience” for fans featuring a keynote from team principal Adrian Newey, technical insights from Aramco, Honda and Valvoline, music from The World of Hans Zimmer performed by Jodok Vuille, and words from actor Kaya Scodelario.

Remote video URL

The challenges facing Aston Martin in 2026

Aston Martin head into 2026 with much excitement and expectation surrounding their first F1 car to be designed by the legendary Newey.

The AMR26 turned heads with its unique design when it finally emerged on track in an all-black stealth livery for the final day and a bit of the Barcelona shakedown.

How competitive Newey’s first Aston Martin will turn out to be promises to be one of the most intriguing storylines of 2026.

Could it be the car that finally lands 44-year-old Fernando Alonso an elusive third world championship?

Aston Martin finished seventh in a disappointing 2025 season and have nowhere to hide this year.

Newey faces the additional challenge of being a team principal for the first time in his career, while he has admitted that his team’s car started wind tunnel development four months later than their rivals.

The AMR26 will be powered by Honda as part of an exclusive power unit deal that hands Aston Martin works status for the first time.

Alonso continues to partner Lance Stroll, the son of Aston Martin's billionaire owner Lawrence.