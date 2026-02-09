McLaren F1 2026 launch: How to watch, start time, everything you need to know

The McLaren F1 team will reveal their livery for the F1 2026 season today.

McLaren will become the 10th and penultimate F1 team to showcase their official livery for the upcoming 2026 campaign on Monday 9 February, ahead of the first pre-season test in Bahrain later this week.

This is everything you need to know about the launch.

When and where is the McLaren F1 2026 launch?

McLaren will take the wraps off their MCL40 challenger on Monday 9 February during an online event in Bahrain.

The event will take place at 3pm UK time.

How can I watch the McLaren F1 2026 launch?

McLaren will publicly livestream the broadcast from the Bahrain International Circuit for free on YouTube.

You will be able to hear from McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, team principal Andrea Stella, and drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The challenges facing McLaren in 2026

McLaren enter F1’s brave new era with a target on their backs as the team to beat, having won both the constructors’ and drivers’ world championships in 2025.

As well as clinching their second consecutive constructors’ world championship at record-equalling pace, the Woking squad celebrated a first drivers’ world title since 2008 as Norris beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Piastri to clinch his maiden crown.

McLaren and Norris will have their work cut out to retain both titles once again following a total regulation reset, while the team will also have to manage the dynamic between Norris and Piastri as they look to maintain team harmony within the framework of their famous ‘Papaya Rules’.

How Norris responds to being the reigning world champion and carrying the number one on his car for the first time will be fascinating.