Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian made their first public appearance together at the NFL’s Super Bowl on Sunday.

It comes after rumours and reports that the seven-time F1 world champion and reality TV superstar are dating.

The pair were spotted sitting next to each other in a suite in Levi’s Stadium by NBC cameras as they watched the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots.

Hamilton and Kardashian’s first major public appearance together amid rumours of a romance between the pair has sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

“They were situated in an end suite and it’s all anyone was talking about on that floor,” an eyewitness is quoted as telling the US Sun.

“There were crowds of staff trying to catch a glimpse of them. At one point Lewis walked down the corridor and shortly after Kim followed him shortly after.

“His eyes were straight on her in a protective way and they were in a big group hugging and kissing people.

“They were joined by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and all went back into the suite after half time.”

It comes after Kardashian flew in from Los Angeles to the UK for a romantic weekend with Hamilton earlier this month, with The Sun reporting the pair are dating.

Hamilton and Kardashian are said to have spent a weekend at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.

Kardashian was married to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for eight years until they divorced in 2022.

Hamilton is gearing up for his second F1 season with Ferrari in 2026.

The 41-year-old Briton is looking to bounce back after enduring a nightmare debut campaign with F1’s most famous team, having made a blockbuster transfer from Mercedes in 2025.

Hamilton is back in F1 action this week as pre-season testing resumes in Bahrain.

The first three-day test takes place between 11-13 February, with a second held from 18-20 February.

The highly-anticipated 2026 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.