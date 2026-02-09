Cadillac reveal two-sided F1 2026 livery during Super Bowl advert

Cadillac have taken the wraps off their 2026 F1 livery.

Cadillac's 2026 F1 livery
Cadillac's 2026 F1 livery

Cadillac have unveiled a striking two-sided black and white livery for their 2026 F1 car.

The American squad operated by TWG Motorsports revealed their first ever F1 car in an advert during the NFL’s Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

The left-hand side of the car, which does not yet have a name, will be white, while the right side will be black.

Cadillac’s 2026 challenger will be powered by a Ferrari engine.

Experienced F1 duo Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will drive for the team led by former Manor/Marussia team boss Graeme Lowdon.

The front-end of the 2026 Cadillac
The front-end of the 2026 Cadillac

“This livery represents far more than a paint scheme; it represents who we are and what we bring to Formula 1,’’ CEO Dan Towriss said. “Every detail is intentional: bold, modern, and unmistakably American, while respecting the heritage and precision that define this sport.

“Choosing to reveal our first race livery during the Super Bowl and in the heart of Times Square is a way to introduce our identity to the world at the intersection of performance, culture, and entertainment, and to connect with fans in places far beyond the paddock.”

Team principal Lowdon added: “I’m incredibly proud to reveal the colors of our 2026 Formula 1 challenger. We are a team built on bold ambition and leadership in innovation, values which we exhibited today by tapping into one of the most culturally significant sporting events in the world in a manner that has never been done by a Formula 1 team before.”

Pre-season testing for the 2026 F1 season continues with the first of two three-day tests in Bahrain this week between 11-13 February. 

In this article

Cadillac reveal two-sided F1 2026 livery during Super Bowl advert
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
Ford v Cadillac? Exchange of barbed digs stokes F1 2026 rivalry
15/01/26
Dan Towriss is the CEO of the Cadillac F1 project
F1 News
Cadillac unveil stealth livery for private Barcelona F1 test
13/01/26
Cadillac will use a special livery for the Barcelona test
F1 News
Cadillac signs ex-Ferrari test driver to 2026 F1 reserve role
05/01/26
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and
F1 News
Bottas gets to work with new F1 team after emotional Mercedes exit
08/12/25
Bottas is officially a Cadillac F1 driver
F1 News
Mick Schumacher makes revelation about 2026 F1 seat
27/11/25
Schumacher has made the switch to IndyCar
F1 News
When Cadillac will test own F1 car after Perez drives old Ferrari
14/11/25
Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox