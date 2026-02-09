Cadillac reveal two-sided F1 2026 livery during Super Bowl advert

Cadillac have unveiled a striking two-sided black and white livery for their 2026 F1 car.

The American squad operated by TWG Motorsports revealed their first ever F1 car in an advert during the NFL’s Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

The left-hand side of the car, which does not yet have a name, will be white, while the right side will be black.

Cadillac’s 2026 challenger will be powered by a Ferrari engine.

Experienced F1 duo Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will drive for the team led by former Manor/Marussia team boss Graeme Lowdon.

The front-end of the 2026 Cadillac

“This livery represents far more than a paint scheme; it represents who we are and what we bring to Formula 1,’’ CEO Dan Towriss said. “Every detail is intentional: bold, modern, and unmistakably American, while respecting the heritage and precision that define this sport.

“Choosing to reveal our first race livery during the Super Bowl and in the heart of Times Square is a way to introduce our identity to the world at the intersection of performance, culture, and entertainment, and to connect with fans in places far beyond the paddock.”

Team principal Lowdon added: “I’m incredibly proud to reveal the colors of our 2026 Formula 1 challenger. We are a team built on bold ambition and leadership in innovation, values which we exhibited today by tapping into one of the most culturally significant sporting events in the world in a manner that has never been done by a Formula 1 team before.”

Pre-season testing for the 2026 F1 season continues with the first of two three-day tests in Bahrain this week between 11-13 February.

