Cadillac signs ex-Ferrari test driver to 2026 F1 reserve role

The Cadillac Formula 1 team has announced it has signed former Alfa Romeo racer and Ferrari test driver Zhou Guanyu as an official reserve for its 2026 debut season.

The F1 grid will swell to 11 teams this year, as US car giant Cadillac makes its debut with a multiple race-winning line-up in Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

As the first test of the 2026 season approaches, Cadillac has announced Zhou Guanyu will join the squad as a reserve driver.

The Chinese racer competed in three full F1 seasons with Sauber between 2022 and 2024, achieving a best result of eighth on two occasions, and was previously a team-mate to Bottas.

Last year, he held a reserve role with Ferrari.

Cadillac will use Ferrari engines and gearbox in 2026, with the squad benefiting from Zhou’s experience with Scuderia-powered machinery.

He said: “I am delighted to join the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a Reserve Driver ahead of its Formula 1 debut.

“This is one of the biggest and most exciting new projects that the sport has ever seen.



“I have worked with both Graeme [Lowdon] and Valtteri [Bottas] for many years in various capacities, so joining the team feels like rejoining family.

“Having had recent experience on track and in developing the cars off track, I know I can add huge value to the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and I am looking forward to supporting them the best way that I can.”

Team boss Lowdon added: “Our process for selecting a Reserve Driver has been as thorough as the search for our race drivers.

“We wanted a candidate who had recent F1 driving experience, is prepared to work hard as part of a team and understands the challenges of developing a car throughout the season.

“Zhou fits the bill perfectly. He will be a great asset to us as we go racing in 2026, and we look forward to him being an integral part of our team.”

IndyCar star Colton Herta will also act as a test driver for Cadillac in 2026, as he undertakes a campaign in Formula 2 with Hitech alongside his F1 duties.