The “really powerful” boost behind Williams’ best F1 season in a decade

Alex Albon has credited a lack of “ego” in the Williams Formula 1 team, which was a “really powerful” tool in its strong 2025 season.

For the first time since 2016, Williams breached the 100-point mark in the constructors’ standings last year as it ended the season fifth with 137.

In 2024, it managed just 17 for the season, while its previous year's tally was 28.

Williams started 2025 off strongly, with Alex Albon fifth in the Australian Grand Prix, while Carlos Sainz would deliver podium success in Azerbaijan and Qatar later in the year.

While Williams made a significant step with its car, Albon has credited the atmosphere created by team boss James Vowles for its 2025 form.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels like there's really an openness within our team now, a willingness to learn, to improve,” Albon told the official F1 website.

“There's no ego in the team as well. I can't speak for other teams, but I think that's a really powerful thing to have.

“It's positive, the energy is great, and that's really what's driving this team forward.”

Albon’s first half of the season continued to be strong following his top five in Australia, though he failed to score in the final eight rounds.

Reflecting on his 2025, he said: “I feel like I still had an amazing year for most of it.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels like it's not been overnight, it's been four years in the making, this P5, and it's showing the signs of us becoming a top team.

“There's still many more years ahead of us.

“I think the gap between P10-P5 is smaller than the gap between P5-P1 in terms of performance and where we want to be, but very proud of the team, proud of myself and ready for next year.”