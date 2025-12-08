Valtteri Bottas gets to work with Cadillac F1 team after emotional Mercedes farewell

Valtteri Bottas waved an emotional goodbye to Mercedes as he makes the switch to new Cadillac F1 team for 2026.

The 36-year-old Finn spent the 2025 campaign as Mercedes’ reserve driver after Sauber chose not to renew his deal at the end of 2024.

Bottas parted ways with the Brackley outfit who he drove alongside Lewis Hamilton for from 2026 to 2021 after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 10-time grand prix winner has secured a full-time return to the F1 grid in 2026 with Cadillac, alongside former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Bottas shared a heartfelt message with Mercedes on his social media after officially departing the Silver Arrows.

"Thank you, Mercedes," he wrote. "It was great to be back with the family this season during my ‘gap year’.

“This team always has a special place in my heart, and I really appreciate the opportunity to be the 3rd driver for the team.

“I now respect the team, the sport, and every personnel involved even more than before. Wishing you all the best for the future & see you around soon!”

Bottas gets straight to work with Cadillac

Cadillac welcomed Bottas to team on Monday, posting a picture of the Finn with the caption “the time is now”.

Mercedes allowed Bottas to start work immediately following Sunday’s season finale.

Bottas has wasted no time getting embedded within his new team and has already carried out a seat fit for Cadillac.

“Hey, that’s a nice seat,” Bottas said in a video shared by Cadillac on social media.

“Look at that. That’s a very nice seat. It’s my seat.”