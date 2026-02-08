George Russell “deserves” favourite status for 2026 F1 title

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff says George Russell “deserves” his tag as the bookmakers’ favourite to win the 2026 title, but the team hasn’t proved itself yet.

The 2026 regulations overhaul is expected to reset the competitive order in F1, though the top four teams of McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari appear to so far remain the benchmark.

Mercedes enjoyed an encouraging shakedown at Barcelona last week of its new car, while George Russell has emerged as the favourite to win the title among bookmakers.

Responding to this, Wolff told the media, including Crash.net, that “it’s always nice if your driver is the favourite for the bookmakers, and I think he deserves it, because he’s one of the best.

“He’s shown us where the performance of the car is, and been overall more than great to us.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But also, it’s always the best driver and best car wins.

“And we haven’t yet proven we have a package that is good enough.

“We haven’t been in the heat in Bahrain with the abrasive tarmac, which was always tricky for us.

“So, I hope the bookmakers are right. But I’ll believe it when we have team performances that would confirm that.”

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Kimi Antonelli on right path, but Wolff warns to keep expectations in check

Wolff was also asked about his expectations for Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s second season in F1.

The veteran team boss believes Antonelli is “on the trajectory” Mercedes set out for him last year, but doesn’t feel it’s fair to expect him to run Russell close in a title battle at this stage.

“As for Kimi, he’s completely on the trajectory that we’ve always mapped out at the beginning of his first year in Formula 1, with this huge circus coming upon him, with the media, the demands from sponsors and fandom.

“And that’s exactly why we had very good performances and some races where he struggled more.

“There’s no doubt about his speed and his race craft.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s going into his second season, he knows all of the tracks, more of the other requirements.

“So, I’m absolutely certain it will be a good year for him.

“However, I don’t think it’s fair to expect him to be on top of George all of the time.

“He’s a benchmark and Kimi is going into his second season, so we’re going to see another step - that, I’m certain about.”