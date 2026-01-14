F1 2026: Every team’s car and livery revealed so far

F1 launch season is here with a new campaign just around the corner.

F1 is heading into the unknown in 2026 having undergone its biggest regulation shake-up in history, with new power unit and aerodynamic rules introduced this year.

Before the opening round gets underway on 8 March at the Australian Grand Prix, F1 teams are unveiling their liveries and new cars amid a busy few weeks of pre-season testing.

Below is every F1 team’s 2026 livery so far…

Williams - Testing livery

Williams will run a one-off livery in testing

Back in December, Williams revealed a temporary “Flow State” livery that will be run in 2026 pre-season testing.

The design was voted for by fans and will feature on the FW48 driven by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz in Barcelona at the end of the month.

Williams’ season launch will take place at their Grove headquarters on 3 February ahead of the official pre-season tests in Bahrain.

Cadillac - Barcelona testing livery

Cadillac's car will sport a monochrome livery in Barcelona

New F1 entrant Cadillac provided an early launch season surprise by unveiling a stealthy one-off livery for the upcoming behind-closed doors shakedown in Barcelona.

Cadillac’s yet-to-be-named first F1 car will sport a monochrome livery for the three days of permitted running between 26-30 January, though due to the private nature of the closed test, don’t expect to see much of it.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will turn the first laps in Cadillac’s 2026 challenger in the team’s first-ever F1 livery that is aimed at disguising the team’s aerodynamic secrets as much as possible from prying eyes.

Cadillac will present their livery for their debut F1 season with an advert during the Super Bowl on 8 February.