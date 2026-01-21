Ferrari power unit ‘fully legal’ amid F1 2026 engine controversy

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon says he is confident that Ferrari have provided a “fully legal engine” amid a developing power unit controversy.

F1 has been hit with controversy before a wheel has even been turned in 2026 as the world championship heads into a new era of power unit and aerodynamic regulations that could shake-up the competitive order.

Mercedes and Red Bull are believed to have found a loophole to get around the compression ratio limit and run their power unit at a higher ratio when it is running but not subject to legality checks.

Mercedes supply four of the 11 teams, while the new Red Bull Powertrains division has manufactured engines for both the senior squad and sister team Racing Bulls.

Cadillac, a new entrant for 2026, will have their engine supplied by Ferrari for their debut F1 season, along with fellow American outfit Haas.

Lowdon confirmed he is happy that there are no concerns regarding the legality of Ferrari’s 2026 power unit.

"What I'm very confident and happy about is we have a fully legal engine," Lowdon told Sky Sports News when asked if he is concerned that the supposed loophole could hand rivals an advantage.

"With these engines, the combustion is not allowed to take place at a compression ratio above 16:1. Without going into too many details, we know that Ferrari have completely followed the rules where that stands. That gives us a lot of confidence.

"In terms of performance, we work and support our power unit partner to the absolute maximum. We're very happy with the relationship. I can't really talk for other people's power units or how they've interpreted the regulation. But to me, it's extremely clear it's there in black and white.

“I've worked with Ferrari a number of times before. They're great partners. It's an iconic name in Formula 1 as well. All of the people in that team are real racers as well, and we welcome them into the Cadillac Formula 1 team as well.

"They don't just provide us with a power unit, they provide us with some technical support in terms of people who join the team. It's great to have them on board."

Meanwhile, Audi have expressed fears that Mercedes could enjoy a “significant gap” at the front of F1 if they are successfully exploiting the rules with power unit tricks.

“If it's real, it is certainly a significant gap in terms of performance and lap time, and that would make a difference when we come to competition,” Audi F1 project head Mattia Binotto said at the team’s launch on Tuesday.

Audi have taken over the former Sauber squad but have built their own brand new power unit for F1’s rules cycle.