Arvid Lindblad had an off in Racing Bulls' brand-new 2026 F1 car during a demonstration run at Imola.

Racing Bulls' new challenger made its on-track debut in a shakedown run at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Tuesday, but things didn't go quite to plan.

F1 rookie Lindblad spun off when he lost control of the VCARB 03 at the Villeneuve chicane, before coming to rest in the gravel.

The car did not suffer much damage in the incident and Lindblad managed to avoid hitting the barriers, but it did not make for a smooth start for the 18-year-old Briton.

Photos captured by Filippo Perotti from FP images showed Lindblad's car being recovered by a truck following the incident.

Footage filmed by a fan caught the accident as it happened and quickly circulated on social media.

The maiden run for the new Racing Bulls car took place in cold and wet conditions at Imola, which contributed to the incident.

Liam Lawson took to the track first around lunchtime on Tuesday as Racing Bulls conducted a 'Demonstration Event', which is limited to just 15km of running.

Racing Bulls are set to return to the track on Wednesday to complete a 200km 'Promotional Event', otherwise known as a filming day.

