Spy shots reveal Racing Bulls F1 2026 car's on-track debut at Imola shakedown

Spy shots have revealed the first images of Racing Bulls’ 2026 F1 car on-track for the first time.

The Faenza-based outfit conducted a shakedown run with their 2026 F1 challenger, the VCARB03, at Imola on Tuesday.

Photographer Filippo Perotti from FP images captured images which revealed a first proper look at the new Racing Bulls car.

Racing Bulls presented their 2026 livery at a joint-launch with sister team Red Bull last week, but both used showcars.

This marks the first proper images of Racing Bulls’ actual car, and provided a glimpse at the design, including an eye-catching airbox.

Liam Lawson was at the wheel to give the car its track debut in damp conditions at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix venue.

Lawson completed the first laps just before lunchtime local time on Tuesday as Racing Bulls carried out a 15km ‘demonstration day’ run.

A longer ‘promotional’ or filming day run is planned for Wednesday.

It was also the first track running for the new Red Bull Powertrains engine in collaboration with Ford.

A Ford engine has not powered an F1 car since 2004 with the Jaguar Racing team.

Lawson will be joined at Racing Bulls for the 2026 season by F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad.